Team Army sitting volleyball team, looking to get even

Photo By Robert Whetstone | U.S. Army veteran David Iuli, Fullerton, CA, bumps a pass to teammates at the net during a sitting volleyball match against Special Operations Command, June 30, at McCormick Place Convention Center, Chicago, Illinois, for the 2017 Department of Defense Warrior Games. The DOD Warrior Games are an adaptive sports competition for wounded, ill and injured service members and veterans. Approximately 265 athletes representing teams from the Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force, Special Operations Command, United Kingdom Armed Forces, and the Australian Defence Force will compete June 30 – July 8 in archery, cycling, track, field, shooting, sitting volleyball, swimming, and wheelchair basketball. (U.S. Army photo by Robert A. Whetstone)

By Robert A. Whetstone

Brooke Army Medical Command Public Affairs



CHICAGO -- Quick momentum swings and ball control characterized Team Army’s hard-fought loss to United States Special Operations Command during the first day of tournament play at the 2017 Department of Defense Warrior Games, June 30. Competition is taking place here in the spacious McCormick Place Convention Center.



In the first game of the best-of-three format, Team SOCOM used methodical ball control to break down Army’s attempt to press the pace. SOCOM stole game one in nail-biting fashion 25 -23. The ball control tactic seemed to be a recipe for success, until game two revealed a different Team Army.



From the first serve in game two, the rowdy crowd supporting Team Army could sense a change was coming. Team SOCOM was making Team Army earn every point, until they caught their stride. Like an Infantry frontal attack, Team Army ran directly into Team SOCOM’s ranks, rattling them into two time outs, attempting to slow down the barrage. A deftly placed lob in the back left corner by U.S. Army National Guard Spc. Mitchell Bombeck, Wilmar, Minnesota, settled game two for good with Team Army winning 25-15.



Game three began with yet another momentum shift. Team SOCOM roared off to a 10-5 start, pressuring Team Army into a time out. The time out proved to be a stroke of genius by Team Army coach Linda Gomez, with Team Army roaring ahead to a 13-11 lead. True to match form, Team SOCOM’s next time out helped them gather their senses and pull ahead to win 15-13. Team Army was looking to regroup.



And regroup they did. In their second match of the afternoon, Team Army dismantled Team Marine Corp 2 games to none. It was just what the hyped-up group of Soldier-athletes needed. Master Sgt. Rickey Gulley, Organizational Inspection Program Coordinator, U.S. Army Warrior Care and Transition summed up the mood after the second match. “Army took the Marines down one point at a time,” said Gulley. “We play Team Navy next.”



Team Army looked to maintain their rhythm against a staunch Navy squad. The third match of the day began with optimism and enthusiasm. Command Sgt. Maj. Matthew Unger, Warrior Transition Unit, William Beaumont Army Medical Center, Fort Bliss, Texas, offered the best advice to the team of willing Soldiers. “It’s all about communicating on the court,” said Unger. “Pressure! Pressure! Put it on em!”



Team Navy took advantage of a wave of miss-hits to rob Team Army of game one. Being land-locked didn’t seem to fathom Team Navy. They took a commanding lead in game two, riding the skill of U.S. Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Pou Pou as he continued to put pressure on Team Army at the front of the net. Every time Pou Pou was substituted off the front line, Team Army would come roaring back. More miss-hits and some untimely service errors were too much for Team Army to overcome. Team Navy prevailed, winning two straight games.



Team Army will be looking for redemption when sitting volleyball play resumes, July 1.



