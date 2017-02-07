(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Col. Daniel Dudek honors family at 2017 DOD Warrior Games

    Col. Daniel Dudek

    Courtesy Photo | Col. Daniel Dudek is surrounded by his parents Robert and Peggy during the 2013...... read more read more

    CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES

    07.02.2017

    Courtesy Story

    U.S. Army Warrior Care and Transition

    By Annette P. Gomes
    Warrior Care and Transition

    CHICAGO - On a cool summer morning on the North side of Chicago, Col. Daniel Dudek enters his fifth lap on the track at Lane Technical College Preparatory High School. He’s practicing for the DOD 2017 Warrior Games wheelchair racing competition; one of 38 athletes competing for Team Army.

    For Dudek, Lane Tech is hallowed ground. His father, who died just last year, ran cross country track at Lane Tech. That was more than 50 years ago.

    “I can’t believe I’m finally here. I feel like I’m spending time with Dad again”, Dudek said.

    Dudek suffered a spinal cord injury in 2007 after an improvised explosive device struck his vehicle. The blast left him with limited mobility in his legs, requiring him to use his arms to get around most of the time. However this new reality did not dampen his spirit.

    “Listen, if you have an ounce of positivity, it will go out into the world exponentially. Dealing with issues is a state of mind,” he said. “If you were positive before the injury than that attitude will continue and vice versa.”

    Just one of many lessons Dudek encourages individuals to follow, but his greatest lesson came from his father, Robert.

    “He would sit in the stands and I would always look for him and my mom. After the game he would say, “Don’t look up at us, and focus!”

    Although Dudek’s Dad is no longer in the stands, he remains his guiding force.

    “There is a white ribbon encased on my cycle, with his picture. He’s always with me.”

