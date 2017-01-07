1st AD RSSB combat veterans

“This is a great afternoon where we have an opportunity to take a brief moment and recognize the service of “TF Muleskinner,” said Col. Michael Lalor, commander of the 1st AD RSSB.

When the TF Muleskinners deployed in early May, more than half of the Soldiers never deployed before.

“For those of you receiving the first award of the 1st Armored Division combat patch, congratulations,” said Lalor. “And for those of you who are receiving your first ever combat patch award during your Army service, here in this sunbaked dusty corral in front of the United States Forces-Afghanistan headquarters in Bagram, Afghanistan, even further congratulations. Like your squad, platoon, company, and battalion level leaders, I am proud of you.”

Lalor went on to tell the Soldier in formation, “You are now part of the permanent history of TF Muleskinner, a brigade headquarters that has proudly deployed to this country three different times in the last four years during this war. The previous two times the brigade served here, it made a difference in right-sizing the operational environment, and conducting retrograde.”

For the Soldiers who never deployed before, this ceremony held symbolic memories and even more for the younger generation.

“I feel honored to get my combat patch, especially because this is my first deployment and I am so young within the Army,” said Pvt. Daveon West, an 18 year-old, human resources, assigned to the 1st AD RSSB.

The combat patch for Soldiers create not only a symbolic moment, but builds a unified team and comradery amongst the Soldiers.

“It [the combat patch] symbolized “A Team” to me,” said West. “I will always know who was by my side through the hardships and stress and who pushed me to continue going when I did not want to go any further.”

Although leaving family and friends at such a young age, Soldier like West build relationship with team members and with Soldiers do not work within her section.

“The first 30 days are better than I expected in all honesty,” said West. “I have been able to get to know the individuals of my team a lot better than I did in the rear because we have no choice but to be together. I enjoy it because this unit is full of great people.”



Being in a combat zone and conducting war time operations is no easy task. It take more than just one Soldier, it takes a team to accomplish each mission.



“Serving in the 1st AD RSSB during wartime means a lot because it has shown me that I have the strength to accomplish anything I set my mind to,” said West. “Serving while in war time is a huge commitment and although the road is not easy I know the feeling of accomplishing a mission is so worth it.”



After being in Afghanistan more than 30 days, and at the end of the ceremony the brigade commander told the Soldiers that they are making a positive different here.

“It is our time, it is your time,” said Lalor. “Many of us will continue to serve our country, both in the Army, or in other walk of life, but the bonds you will build here will be enduring. You will look back on this as one of the most important chapters in your personal and professional lives. Seize it. You will make a positive difference here and it is already happening.”

After Lalor spoke, the formation of Soldiers received their patches from senior leaders from the brigade. Now there are more than 100 Soldiers from the 1st AD RSSB who are now combat veterans.

