Naval Hospital Bremerton Recipient of CNO Environmental Award

Photo By Douglas Stutz | Environmental acknowledgement from command leadership on down...Naval Hospital Bremerton, along with other commands spread throughout the globe from the Horn of Africa to the Far East and across the Pacific Northwest, was recognized for environmental stewardship and sustainability by the Chief of Naval Operations with a Fiscal year 2016 CNO Environmental Award (Official Navy photo by Douglas H Stutz, NHB Public Affairs).

Along with other commands from the Horn of Africa to the Far East and across the Pacific Northwest, Navy Medicine was represented for environmental stewardship and sustainability by the Chief of Naval Operations (CNO).



Naval Hospital Bremerton (NHB) joined in a world-wide video teleconference ceremony on June 27, 2017 as one of 30 Navy commands acknowledged with a Fiscal year 2016 CNO Environmental Award.



NHB was the recipient of the CNO Environmental Award in the ‘Sustainability, Non-Industrial Installation’ category for environmental sustainability improvements and environmental stewardship projects such as waste reduction programs, recycling efforts and even implementing an innovative program to safely handle discarded medications.



“What a list of accomplishments by great commands doing hard work. The Navy has to become more efficient and it’s reflected in these awards given. It’s not just about energy efficiency. It’s also being good stewards of the environment. The public wants to know we’re doing a good and important job. If we don’t do our job, we lose their trust,” said Admiral Bill Moran, Vice Chief of Naval Operations.



Accepting the award recognition was Capt. David K. Weiss, NHB Commanding Officer, along with Capt. Kim Zuzelski, Executive Officer, Command Master Chief James Reynolds, Cmdr. Robert McMahon, Director of Administration and Facility Management Department’s Environmental Management Division, represented by Russ Kent, head of Facility Management, and Ramon Calantas, Environmental Protection Specialist with Robert Mitchell, Environmental Program Manager.



“Thank you on behalf of our entire command. Our staff has done a great job of dedicating themselves to environmental stewardship,” said Weiss.



From reclamation projects on existing campus grounds to energy conservation, and strict regulation of hazardous material, the NHB and Branch Health Clinic Bangor, BHC Everett and BHC Puget Sound Naval Shipyard staff of over 1,400 military, civilian, contractor and American Red Cross volunteer personnel have long been at the vanguard of compliant and proactive environmental stewardship.



“We live and work in such a great area and our staff continually focuses on keeping the environment in a pristine state. We promote recycling, waste reduction programs, water and energy conservation all the time. Our Environmental Management division is always helping us improve and evaluate what we can do to get better in our environmental stewardship,” said McMahon.



Examples of environmental sustainability improvements at NHB include the command’s waste reduction program that collects and returns U.S. Federal Drug Administration classified “single used devices” used in the operating room, instead of disposing of them as medical waste; recycling of approximately 250 pounds of various non-invasive medical devices that used to be disposed of as solid waste resulting in cost savings and less environmental impact; the Laboratory Histology department’s chemical recycling and reusing process through use of a solvent still; NHB’s branch dental clinics located in Naval Station Everett, Naval Base Kitsap Bangor, and Puget Sound Naval Shipyard all have a toxic chemicals reduction program; and NHB’s Pharmacy, in partnership with the Environmental Division, implementing an innovative program to safely handle discarded medications with a ‘MedSafe’ disposal container.



NHB was also one of only two Navy military treatment facilities recognized by the Secretary of the Navy's Energy and Water Management Award program for fiscal year 2016. NHB received a gold-level award, reflecting the command's ‘very good to outstanding energy or water program.’