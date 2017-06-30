LGBT Pride Month recognized all through June at Naval Hospital Bremerton

Photo By Douglas Stutz | Naval Hospital Bremerton (NHB) wrapped up the month-long recognition of Lesbian, Gay,...... read more read more Photo By Douglas Stutz | Naval Hospital Bremerton (NHB) wrapped up the month-long recognition of Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, and Transgender (LGBT) Pride Month with a closing ceremony on June 30, 2017. NHB’s Diversity Council coordinated a series of events observing LGBT Pride Month, which the Department of Defense began observing in 2012. There were cupcakes and ribbons at the start of the month, an open-forum panel symposium with candid discussion on the challenges and struggle for acceptance, and a 5K fun run. All events were open to everyone from all walks of life to help celebrate, inform and inspire (Official Navy photo by Douglas H Stutz, NHB Public Affairs). see less | View Image Page

Naval Hospital Bremerton (NHB) wrapped up the month-long recognition of Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, and Transgender (LGBT) Pride Month with a closing ceremony on June 30, 2017.



NHB’s Diversity Council coordinated a series of events observing LGBT Pride Month, which the Department of Defense began observing in 2012. There were cupcakes and ribbons at the start of the month, an open-forum panel symposium with candid discussion on the challenges and struggle for acceptance, and a 5K fun run. All events were open to everyone from all walks of life to help celebrate, inform and inspire.



“June was selected as Pride Month to commemorate the events that took place in June, 1969, known as the Stonewall riots, an event that lasted three days. Patrons and supporters of the Stonewall Inn in Greenwich Village, New York, resisted police harassment of the LGBT community. The Stonewall riots were recognized as the catalyst for the Gay Liberation movement in the United States,” said Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Shaun Aragon, master of ceremony.



Much has changed since then, explained Aragon. The Navy remains committed to recruiting and retaining top talent regardless of race, class, sex or background. A diverse, inclusive environment has allowed diversity of thought and innovation to thrive.



“One intent of events like this is to provide us more education, which is important because it also brings us more awareness,” commented Capt. Kim Zuzelski, NHB Executive Officer.



For service members, repeal of Don't Ask, Don't Tell in 2011 allowed gay, lesbian and bisexuals to serve openly in the United States Armed Forces. In 2016, the Department of Defense instituted a policy change allowing transgender individuals to serve in the military as their preferred gender.



“Throughout the last few years, we have seen amazing changes in the ways of equal rights, from the repeal of the Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell, to the family and medical act on March 27, 2016, which extended coverage to all legally married same-sex couples who are in need of caring for their children, or even a spouse’s parents,” said Aragon.



Aragon also added that this month is not only a commemoration for the amazing contributions people of in the past have made – such as Dr. Frank E. Kameny and Col. Margarethe “Grethe’ Cammermeyer – but is also an influential reminder and educational resource of what is current and what will come in the future.



“I never really imagined I would see all these changes in my career, let alone lifetime,” Aragon said.