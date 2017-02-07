Fighting Eagles grow interoperability in NCO swap with Romanians

Courtesy Photo | Sgt. Kendal Cobb, cannon crewmember, 1st Battalion, 8th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Armored...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Sgt. Kendal Cobb, cannon crewmember, 1st Battalion, 8th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, stands with Romanian artillerymen from the 285th Artillery Battalion, 282nd Mechanized Brigade while serving as part of a noncommissioned officer exchange in Galati, Romania, May 30, 2017. The 1st Bn., 8th Inf. Regt., and 282nd Mech. Bde. developed the NCO exchange as a means to strengthen interoperability between U.S. and Romanian land forces as part of U.S. Army Europe’s Operation Atlantic Resolve. (U.S. Army photo by 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division). see less | View Image Page

By Pvt. Benjamin Sterling

3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division



GALAŢI, ROMANIA – The best way to learn about your allies is to train with them, and the 1st Battalion, 8th Infantry Regiment (“Fighting Eagles”), 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, continued a highly successful interoperability program with the Romanian 282nd Mechanized Brigade by exchanging noncommissioned officers.



Earlier in March, the Eagles swapped Soldiers in infantry and armor military occupational specialties as it trained alongside the 282nd Mech. Bde. as part of its deterrence mission under U.S. Army Europe’s Operation Atlantic Resolve. This time, the battalion shifted focus to communications, logistics, air support and artillery functions.



Sgt. 1st Class Joel Vallete, the senior communications specialist for 1st Bn., 8th Inf. Regt., trained with the communications office of the Romanian 284th Armor Battalion, headquartered in Galati. He toured their facilities, practiced operating their equipment and attended a ceremony honoring the 284th’s anniversary.



Romanian Master Sgt. Adrian Rotaru, signal chief with 284th Armor Bn., said of Vallete: “It was excellent to have shared knowledge and experience with Sgt. 1st Class Vallete. We gained a great deal of understanding about each other’s capability and role, as both being the S6 NCOICs for our units. If granted the opportunity, I would like to do it again in the future.”



U.S. Air Force joint terminal attack controllers (JTAC) with 1st Bn., 8th Inf. Regt., also have been building strong bonds with the UK Royal Air Force’s 135 Expeditionary Air Wing, Romanian 861st MIG-21 Fighter Squadron and Romanian 862nd Puma Helicopter Squadron. The JTACs have staged multiple training exercises to build interoperability.



“I have been in the Air Force for over 10 years, but I am still learning new things from our allies and partners. In addition, it is important to me to develop my Airmen,” said Staff Sgt. Ryan Keithley, JTAC and team leader.



Romanian Staff Sgt. Alin Purice, 285th Artillery Battalion, switched spots with U.S. Army Sgt. Kendal Cobb, a cannon crew member with Battery A, 3rd Battalion, 29th Field Artillery Regiment, 3rd ABCT, 4th Inf. Div. Purice conducted crew drills on the M109A6 Paladin self-propelled artillery platform while Cobb learned how to operate the Romanian D-20 howitzer.



Also as part of the exchange program, Romanian 1st Sgt. Ichim Angelica, a staff officer in the 300th Mech Inf. Bn., learned how the U.S. handles ammunition storage.



“We are proud of the experience, expertise and leadership our corps of noncommissioned officers brings to the table. The idea here is to share that with our allied formations. Every opportunity spent with our partnered nations has tremendous training value for us and our Soldiers,” said Maj. Michael Harrison, operations officer, 1st Bn., 8th Inf. Regt.



Operation Atlantic Resolve is about deterring adversaries, building readiness and developing interoperability. The 3rd ABCT, 4th Inf. Div., kicked off the continuous “heel-to-toe” rotation of U.S. Army armored brigades throughout the central and eastern European nations in January to deter aggression.