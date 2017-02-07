(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    64th BSB tunes up Soldiers’ maintenance skills for Getica Saber

    CINCU, ROMANIA

    07.02.2017

    Courtesy Story

    3rd Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division

    By Capt. Sean Ryan
    3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division

    CINCU, Romania – The 64th Brigade Support (“Mountaineer”) Battalion recently established operations in Cincu, Romania, for participation in Getica Saber 17 alongside three other 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division battalions and land and air forces from five other nations.

    In order for the Mountaineers to support the heavy brigade through convoy operations, maintenance of vehicles on the move, and medical aid, the 64th BSB has focused first on its own support, transporting logistical equipment, supplies and its Soldiers from Germany to Romania immediately after providing sustainment for a multinational task force during the Combined Resolve VIII exercise at Hohenfels Training Area.

    Consequently, the 64th BSB conducted a thorough “Command Maintenance Day” consisting of technical inspections and a preventive maintenance checks and services class.

    “It’s always critical to refresh the basics, especially when you’re operating in an environment no one has before, and Romania is a first for mostly everyone in the battalion” said Sgt. 1st Class Ben Brown, maintenance control sergeant of Company B, 64th BSB.

    Brown’s company conducted the refresher training for all Soldiers of the battalion. Mechanics taught classes on the entire wheeled fleet, to include all Humvees, light medium tactical vehicles (LMTV), the palletized load system (PLS) and the M1120 HEMTT LHS (Load Handling System), as well as rolling stock for generators, environmental control units and trailers.

    Maintainers held the classes on the open, rolling terrain of the Cincu Joint Multinational Training Center, where the BSB has set up its motor pool for Getica Saber.

    “Without constantly sustaining our fleet, we cannot support the Brigade and synchronize logistics. Our vehicles should always be ready to go,” said 2nd Lt. Pete Sleeper, maintenance control officer Company B, 64th BSB.

    Getica Saber 17 is part of the U.S. Army Europe-led series of multinational exercises called Saber Guardian 17 being held this month in Romania, Bulgaria, Hungary and the Republic of Georgia. The exercises strengthen interoperability among NATO allies and partners while serving as a strong deterrent to aggression.

