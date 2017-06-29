Soldier Story: Capt. Meissner's Journey

Photo By Capt. Colin Cutler | Capt. Michael Meissner, commander of the 1226th Engineer Company, 122nd Engineer...... read more read more Photo By Capt. Colin Cutler | Capt. Michael Meissner, commander of the 1226th Engineer Company, 122nd Engineer Battalion, South Carolina Army National Guard, inspects a fuel LHS supporting Resolute Castle 2017. Resolute Castle is an exercise strengthening the NATO alliance and enhancing its capacity for joint training and response to threats within the region. (US Army photo by 1st Lt. Martin Sims, 926th Engineer Brigade) see less | View Image Page

Capt. Michael Meissner is an engineer of the South Carolina Army National Guard’s 122nd Engineer Battalion. Spending most of his time as a Lieutenant at the 122nd Engineer Headquarters Battalion, he’s served as a platoon leader, executive officer and logistics officer-in-charge. He has recently been assigned to the 1226th Engineer Company as the commander.



His career began in April of 2001, when he joined the Air Force as a member of the Security Forces. Looking to climb the ranks, he enrolled in college courses. He received his associate’s degree from Community College of the Air Force in 2011, his Bachelor of Arts from the University of South Carolina Upstate in 2011, and Master of Arts in Teaching from Converse College in 2014. By 2007, he had become a sergeant but knew that his past and recent accomplishments were only the beginning of what he would contribute to the military and his nation. In 2009, he transferred to the South Carolina Army National Guard and received his commission as an engineer officer in May of 2011.



On the civilian side, Michael Meissner is a fitness coach with his own gym facility, Professor of Military Science at Gardner Webb University, and Mayor of Pacolet, South Carolina. As he manages these positions, he is also looking forward to being a father of his firstborn within the next few months. Even though he may be busy, he’s sure that he “will never not have enough time for his family.”



Captain Meissner has deployed to Jordan (2003), Kyrgyzsten (2004), Iraq (2008) with the Air Force and to Afghanistan (2013) with the South Carolina Army National Guard as an executive officer. On this three-week rotation of the officer in charge of the S-4 Logistics section, he feels that his experience has provided him with the skills and mindset to serve in this role at his maximum potential. He continues to stay motivated and enthused by living through his favorite motto of “Nothing is worth more than today!”