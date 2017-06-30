(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Linda Gomez: Destiny fulfilled

    Sitting Volleyball Day 1

    Photo By Robert Whetstone | Team Army sitting volleyball coach Linda Gomez examines service technique during the...... read more read more

    CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES

    06.30.2017

    Courtesy Story

    U.S. Army Warrior Care and Transition

    By Annette Gomes
    Warrior Care and Transition

    CHICAGO -- USA Volleyball and Warrior Games Sitting Volleyball coach Linda Gomez is always looking for a solution to a problem. Although she spends much of her time on the sidelines in a gymnasium, in theory she’s front and center and passionate about caring for our wounded, ill and injured athletes.

    “I really wanted to serve those who served us. Look at Ryan Major, Chris McGinnis and all these incredible beautiful people out there, giving their all on the court. My question was what happens to the Soldiers in the middle of the week or the months to come?” Gomez explained.

    The Florida native sprang into action to find an answer to question. Her mission; to provide a year-round program that brought the military warriors together along with disabled youth and adults. In 2016, she established Get Set 4 All, Inc. Located on Fort Monroe, a former Army military installation in Hampton, Virginia and currently a community center, the nonprofit organization provides adaptive reconditioning sports and activities for disabled youth, adults and the military wounded, ill and injured.

    Currently the program offers sitting volleyball, wheelchair basketball, wheelchair seated dance and yoga.

    Adaptive reconditioning sports are linked to a variety of benefits including less stress, reduced dependency on pain and depression medication, fewer secondary medical conditions, hypertension and higher achievement in education and employment.

    “I don’t think people understand the impact reconditioning sports has on an individual, for many it’s a life saver, giving light where perhaps darkness reigned. It’s indescribable.” She said.

    As a small child, Gomez says she felt a calling to help those in need, keenly describing an unsettled feeling in her career until she began speaking with a Soldier dealing with Post Traumatic Stress Disease. As she began working with Adaptive Reconditioning Sports, the unsettled feeling subsided.

    I believe I am where I am supposed to be. I’ve always had a vision for my life. Everything in my life happened for a reason and I can now connect the dots.”

    Gomez is currently in Chicago coaching Team Army at the 2017 DoD Warrior Games.

    This is her fourth time coaching Team Army during the annual DoD sitting volleyball competition.

