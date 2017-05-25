Seabees Build Relationships in Micronesia with a School Renovation

Deployed Seabees renovate an eight room school that has been in a dilapidated condition and condemned on the island of Kosrae, Federated States of Micronesia, June 29, 2017.

In February, Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 1 began renovation of the facility that was condemned in 2016 because of a collapsing roof. Upon completion, the renovation will allow 210 students to return to a more conducive learning environment while reducing overcrowding in another school on the island.

“Building the school is very important to this community,” said Builder 2nd Class Lecreia Hudson, from Gary, Indiana. “The kids are right next door in an overcrowded school, and this school will create a larger, safer and cleaner environment that lets the students focus on learning.”

Hudson is the crew leader of four Sailors and two local construction apprentices during the project. The renovation consists of framing walls, placing a new sidewalk, constructing two rain water catchment systems, extending a concrete pad, and installing new windows, doors, electrical, flooring, roof and gutters.

“The Sailors of NMCB 1 could not be more proud of working to help the people of Kosrae and their children by building a school in one of the most remote locations in the world,” said Officer in Charge Lt. Michael Yeary, from Cumming, Georgia. “The locals just don’t have a lot, and being able to share the goodwill of the U.S. helps not only our national partnership but truly impacts these children’s lives and futures. I could not be more proud of what the crew has done.”

