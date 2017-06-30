101 Days of Summer makes splash with swim competition

Photo By Lance Cpl. Luke Kuennen | Hospitalman Kaitlyn Levine, a corpsman with 21st Dental Company, makes ready to push...... read more read more Photo By Lance Cpl. Luke Kuennen | Hospitalman Kaitlyn Levine, a corpsman with 21st Dental Company, makes ready to push off into her leg of the freestyle relay during Marine Corps Community Services’ swim meet at the base pool aboard Marine Corps Base Hawaii June 30, 2017. The meet was part of Semper Fit’s 101 Days of Summer, which includes various activities and sports that promote team building and overall fitness and well-being. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Luke Kuennen) see less | View Image Page

MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII -- Marine Corps Community Services held a swim meet as part of the “101 Days of Summer” fitness program at the base pool, June 30, 2017.

Active duty Marines and Sailors competed individually in races utilizing different stroke styles, and later teamed up with their units in relay races.

“The competition consists of all types of races,” said Beckie Page, the base athletic director. “We have the breast stroke, freestyle, the butterfly stroke, and relay races. This is just one of the events we offer within the 101 Days of Summer.”

101 Days of Summer activities offer a variety of opportunities to get active for service members aboard Marine Corps Base Hawaii.

“101 Days of Summer was developed as a collaboration between behavioral health and Semper Fit,” said Rachelle Winkler, the base health promotion coordinator. “It was designed to give Marines and Sailors an opportunity to participate in events and activities that present an alternative to drinking, substance abuse, or making other bad choices.”

Competitions like the swim meet afford service members the opportunity to compete in sports that they are passionate about.

“I’ve been swimming since third grade,” said Hospitalman Joseph Eickholt, a dental technician at 21st Dental Company. “I enjoy being outdoors, swimming and surfing – anything to get in the water.”

Eickholt is also a regular attendee of other events of the 101 Days of Summer.

“I’ve participated in just about everything I can participate in,” Eickholt said. “It’s a ton of fun.”

Semper Fit offers a variety of different types of sports and activities, Page said.

“We offer events consistently through the summer months,” Page said. “We’ve done horseshoe tournaments, we just finished up a bowling tournament, we’ll have a field meet, we do three-on-three basketball. We do all kinds of events.”

Increased unit cohesion and effectiveness is also a byproduct of the program.

“Events also promote teamwork, and both mental and physical well-being,” Winkler said. “It’s a great way for teams to build cohesiveness, and it also promotes a spirit of healthy competition.”

101 Days of Summer events are always looking for more participants, Winkler said.

“I want more units,” Winkler said. “Every year, we get more and more, and I really want to continue building as much as possible. If you want to promote teamwork, cohesiveness, and overall well-being, definitely participate.”

Three-on-three basketball is the next event on the schedule for July 10-21. It will take place at the Semper Fit Center basketball courts from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM. To register, service members can talk to their unit point of contact, or call MCCS at 808-254-7636.