Surf's up for Coast Guard participating in annual Hawaii all-military surf classic

The sun was shining and surf was up for the 11th annual HIC/Quiksilver All-Military Surf Classic held at White Plains Beach, Kalaeloa, Oahu, June 10.



Presented by Morale, Welfare and Recreation - Hawaii, the event was open to active duty and retired military and Department of Defense personnel, retirees, and their dependents.



For the second year in a row, crewmembers from the Coast Guard 14th District showed a strong presence by winning the prestigious top branch award and placing well in numerous categories including 1st place in three others.



The surf classic included four different divisions for personnel to enter such as DoD shortboard, DoD longboard, active duty military/shortboard and active duty military/longboard.



“We’re incredibly thankful to MWR and the contest sponsors who gave us the opportunity to bring personnel from Coast Guard units all over Hawaii together to compete as a team” said Lt. Cmdr. Kevin Cooper, command duty officer at the Coast Guard 14th District. “We hope even more active duty participants can join us next year to make the competition more challenging!”



While surfing is an incredibly fun activity for both young and old, it also has deep roots in Hawaiian culture. Duke Kahanamoku, known as the father of modern surfing, popularized the sport in the early 1900’s. Kahanamoku was a true waterman as he was a surfer, Olympic swimmer, and lifeguard. He even helped rescue the lives of 12 people from a 40-foot fishing boat off the California coast in 1925.



“Being out on the water is a big part of many of our lives whether it’s serving in the Coast Guard or surfing,” said Cooper. “If it wasn’t for Duke, we might not have been here today to enjoy this incredible pastime. It’s also special knowing that although we don’t have a direct connection with him, we are still connected in our passion and respect for the sea.”



Final results:



Women's Longboard:

1st - MST3 Julie Imagane (MSU Portland)

3rd - Lt. Melissa Cooper (Sector Honolulu Prevention)



Men's Longboard 30 & over:

1st - YN1 Johnnie Dodge (MSST Honolulu)

3rd - AST2 John Knight (Air Station Barbers Point)



Men's Longboard 29 & under:

2nd - AST2 Robin Pietschmann (Air Station Barbers Point)



Men's Shortboard 30 & over:

2nd - ME2 Kuilee Murphy (Sector Honolulu Enforcement)

3rd - MST1 Chris Goody (Sector Honolulu Prevention)

5th - AET1 Brooks Koegel (Air Station Barbers Point)

6th - AST2 Scott Mochkate (Air Station Barbers Point)



Men's Shortboard 29 & under:

1st - EM2 Joseph Hudgins (Sector Honolulu Engineering)

3rd - MK2 Jerome Curran (MSST Honolulu)

5th - BM2 Dane Tokumoto (MSST Honolulu)



DoD dependents:

Winning 4th in Women's Longboard was Kristina Anderson (wife of CWO2 Brian Anderson)