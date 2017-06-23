Health and Wellness Fair at Soto Cano

JTF-Bravo recently held its first annual Health and Wellness Fair here, June 23, 2017 to showcase the different health activities and services available for service members on post.



What started as an initiative from Staff Sgt. Matthew Sebastian, Operations and Physical Security Manager at the JTF-Bravo Medical Element and the Soto Cano Safety Office, grew into an activity that took months of detailed planning and many volunteers.



“If you’re not physically, mentally, emotionally and spiritually ready then the mission may not be accomplished,” said Sebastian. “Preventing injuries and illnesses is way more important than reactionary treatment.”

The event included blood screenings for a walk in blood bank as well as a donation stand led by the Soto Cano Chapel Team who oversee volunteer activities in different local orphanages that are sponsored by the different units that make up JTF-Bravo. Cardiopulmonary resuscitation, fire safety and exercise classes were also part of the activities.



The goal behind the fair was to encourage service members to live a healthy lifestyle taking advantage of the different resources they have available to maintain mission readiness.



“Service member readiness is of the utmost importance. An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of curing,” said Sebastian.

