Coast Guard, local agencies to enforce Operation Dry Water in Hawaii, Guam

HONOLULU — The Coast Guard and local enforcement will be participating in the annual nationwide, multi-agency Boating Under the Influence education, detection, and enforcement campaign Friday through Monday in Hawaii and Guam.



The Coast Guard will be on the water throughout both regions conducting boardings and educating the public about the dangers of boating under the influence of alcohol.



Operation Dry Water is a national weekend of BUI education and enforcement aimed at reducing alcohol and drug-related accidents and fatalities. Held each year during the weekend before the Fourth of July, Operation Dry Water is coordinated by the National Association of State Boating Law Administrators in partnership with the states, the Coast Guard and other partner organizations.



The goal for Operation Dry Water is to significantly reduce the number of alcohol related accidents, injuries, and deaths among recreational boaters. Operation Dry Water directly supports a variety of objectives identified in the National Recreational Boating Safety Strategic Plan that focuses on reducing deaths and injuries nationally.



Boating under the influence is dangerous and illegal. Alcohol continues to be a leading cause in recreational boating related accidents, injuries and deaths. In 2016 Alcohol was a contributing factor in 12 percent of all recreational boating deaths nationwide.



“Our primary goal is to partner with the state to educate boaters about the dangers of alcohol and drug use on the water,” said Lt. j.g Brian Waters, Coast Guard Sector Honolulu enforcement. “The Coast Guard and the Department of Land and Natural Resources will actively patrol throughout the summer to promote safety. We urge boaters to think twice before operating any type of watercraft under the influence and comply with federal, state and local regulations."

