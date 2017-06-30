Every Marine a rifleman: 2nd Tank Battalion conducts combat marksmanship program

Marines with 2nd Tank Battalion conducted annual combat marksmanship program training at Camp Lejeune, N.C., June 28.



The training encompassed day shoots utilizing the Marines’ rifle combat optics as well as night fire, where the Marines utilized their night vision googles accompanied by aiming lasers.



The Marines also needed to show that they could perform the tables of fire employing movement, while in full protective gear.



In a combat zone, these tank crewman are usually supporting forces on the ground by employing their skills in the vehicle. However, should a mechanical error render a vehicle disabled, the vehicle’s crew needs to be able to keep bringing the fight to the enemy.



“I think that this training is important to have as a tank crewman“, said LCpl. Marcus Slaton, a tank gunner with the battalion. “In a real life combat scenario, you never know if the crew is going to have to leave the protection of the tank; you have you be ready for anything.”



The course of fire also included an unknown distance range, proving to be a practical training method that the Marines could apply in theatre, said Slaton.



“This training is becoming more of an effort lately,” said Staff Sgt. Matthew Hendges, a platoon sergeant with the battalion. “We are pushing Marines to have this training at the very minimum once a year so they won’t lose the skill set.”



This type of training is perishable, said Hendges. Without it, Marines could become complacent and lose their edge against the enemy.



“Training like this helps with unit morale and cohesion,” said Slaton. “It gives us a chance to step out of our actual job field and hone our skills in a different area.”

