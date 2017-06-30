NHC Corpus Christi Sailors Selected for MAP

Photo By William Love | CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (June 29, 2017) Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Toan Tran receives...... read more read more Photo By William Love | CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (June 29, 2017) Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Toan Tran receives his new collar devices from Capt. Guido F. Valdes, Naval Health Clinic Corpus Christi commanding officer, and Senior Chief Ship’s Serviceman Larry O. Wells (right). Tran was one of five Naval Health Clinic (NHC) Corpus Christi Sailors promoted through the Meritorious Advancement Program (MAP). (U.S. Navy photo by Bill W. Love/RELEASED) 170629-N-KF478-977 see less | View Image Page

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas – The Naval Health Clinic (NHC) Corpus Christi announced June 29, that five Sailors were selected for promotion through the Meritorious Advancement Program (MAP).



Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Toan Tran, Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Bryan J. Hampton and Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Austin E. Domenech were immediately promoted in front of their peers following Command Master Chief (SW/FMF) Rikki L. Brown’s surprise announcement at morning formation.



Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Daniel Valerio from Detachment San Antonio, and Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Jose Rico from Naval Branch Health Clinic (NBHC) Fort Worth were both on leave and will be promoted by their respective leadership after they return.



MAP authorizes commanding officers to immediately advance eligible Sailors in paygrades E3, E4, and E5 to the next higher paygrade. The program is intended to give commands greater authority to better shape their workforce and the Navy by developing and rewarding their best talent.



"Each selectee has demonstrated sustained superior performance and is committed to excellence. We are extremely proud to recognize and reward our very best Sailors. The competition was very tough, and there’s no doubt that the selectees are more than ready for the next level of responsibility,” said Brown.



This was the second year Sailors assigned to shore commands were able to receive promotions under MAP.



Last year Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Kelly E. Bartin, assigned to the Corpus Christi facility pharmacy, was the first and only NHC Corpus Christi Sailor selected for MAP promotion.



Previously, MAP was only available to Sailors aboard ships.



NHC Corpus Christi and its NBHCs located in Kingsville and Fort Worth, Texas provide ambulatory care services to over 13,000 enrolled patients comprised of military active duty, their family members, retirees and their family members in South Texas and Dallas/Fort Worth. In addition, the Command's detachment in San Antonio provides primary care services to our Navy students at the Medical Education and Training Campus at Fort Sam Houston, and case management services and medical board management to our Navy and Marine Corps Wounded, Ill and Injured Warriors (WII) at San Antonio Military Medical Center (SAMMC).