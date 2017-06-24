Screaming Eagle band members help teach 19th Century music in Maryland

Sgt. Gerard Cortese and Sgt. Katherine Bolcar, both members of the 101st Abn. Div. Band, volunteered their time and expertise to help train future Civil War re-enactors.



“Our Army has many hidden gems and talented personnel,” said Bolcar, I feel that taking what I love and giving it back to others is what I was meant to do.”



The school, which has deep roots before and during the Civil War, offered several classes and workshops throughout the weekend, in addition to teaching the history of field music. Camp calls and duties, marching, military discipline, and instrumental instruction were among those available on the curriculum.



“I feel it is important to connect our Army to the community in as many ways as possible,” said Bolcar. “The 101st has roots in the Civil War and by us as bandsmen playing this music, we reconnect the modern 101st to its roots.”



Founded in 2000 by Don Hubbard, the school helps train young fifers, drummers and buglers in the practice and protocol of mid 19th century music heard in the Army.



“The greatest reward of all is experiencing a student's enthusiasm when they learn something new,” said Cortese. “That's the type of thing that keeps me going as well as my love for history and rudimental drumming.”



A unique aspect, was the hands-on training provided by instructors who are experienced musicians, certified educators as well as re-enactors.



We had 53 participants, including 32 students, several volunteers, and 12 instructors; from throughout the country, said Donald Heminitz, school director, National Civil War Field Music School.



“People came down from Cape Cod, up from Kentucky and North Carolina, and over from Michigan, Colorado, and Nebraska, not to mention numerous other states,” said Heminitz. “Students are all different ages and skill levels: some as young as 10, with one just starting the fife this very weekend; and others in their late 60s having played for many years. One bugle student is also a member of the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra.”



Heminitz, was very appreciative of the 101st Abn. Div. Band and their willingness to volunteer.



“Sgt. Katherine Bolcar and Sgt. Gerard Cortese, are both exceptional in this very subject,” he said. “Both their skill as musicians and their knowledge of field music during the Civil War, make them perfect additions to the team of faculty. They have graciously volunteered their time and talent to serve the school and students all weekend, making them both truly blessed people.”

