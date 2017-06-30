U.S. 4th Fleet Kicks off Teamwork South 2017

TWS-17 is a bi-annual Chilean naval exercise that focuses on conducting training scenarios in intermediate and advanced anti-surface and anti-submarine warfare operations. This year’s exercise will be commanded by Chilean Rear Adm. Ignacio Mardones Costa.



In addition to the Teamwork South exercise, U.S. and Chilean forces will also commemorate the 100th anniversary of the inception of the Chilean submarine force.



U.S. forces participating in TWS-17 will be commanded by Commander, U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet, Rear Adm. Sean Buck, and include USS Chafee (DDG 90) with two embarked MH-60R helicopters from HSM-37, a fast attack submarine, two P-8A Orion aircraft, and staff personnel from USNAVSO/FOURTHFLT, Destroyer Squadron 40 and Combined Task Force 46.



This exercise provides unique training opportunities at-sea in challenging and uncertain environments which incorporate scripted, event-driven scenarios to maximize opportunities to improve interoperability, including scenarios that address anti-surface and anti-submarine operations.



TWS-17 builds upon established relationships between our navies and improves our joint capabilities to conduct bilateral engagements. This exercise strengthens international maritime partnerships and improves the readiness of participating forces for a wide range of potential operations.



USNAVSO/FOURTHFLT supports U.S. Southern Command's joint and combined military operations by employing maritime forces in cooperative maritime security operations to maintain access, enhance interoperability and build enduring partnerships in order to enhance regional security and promote peace, stability and prosperity in the Caribbean, Central and South American regions.



NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.30.2017 Date Posted: 06.30.2017 08:55 Story ID: 239738 Location: MAYPORT, FL, US