Gamble says 'Thank You' as 21st changes command

KAISERSLAUTERN, Germany - Maj. Gen. Duane A. Gamble bid farewell to the Kaiserslautern Military Community, June 30, in a ceremony on Daenner Kaserne parade field.



The Change of Command ceremony welcomed incoming commander Maj. Gen. Steven A. Shapiro who comes from U.S. Army Materiel Command, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, where he served as the deputy chief of staff for logistics and operations.



Gamble will assume command of the U.S. Army Sustainment Command in Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois.



Gamble assumed command of the 21st Theater Sustainment Command, June 24, 2015. In this position, he ensured 21st TSC set the United States European Command and as directed, the United States Africa Command theaters; employed warfighting functions to support unified land operations, deployed ready forces to execute theater opening, theater distribution, and sustainment, and supports U.S. Army Europe theater security cooperation efforts.



Lt. Gen Ben Hodges, USAEUR’s Commanding General, was the officiating officer of the ceremony and reminded guests that the month of June is an important month in our nations’ history.



“This marks the 75th anniversary of the formation of U.S. Army Europe,” said Hodges. “For 75 years American men and women, Soldiers and civilians have been serving here in Germany and other parts of Europe, as part of America’s commitment to stability and security in Europe, where most of our most loyal and dependable allies live.”



Hodges praised Gamble and his wife Sandra on their superb command during his two years here in helping achieve the mission of deterrence against Russian aggression.



As the Army colors blew in the wind, Gamble thanked Hodges for his opportunity to serve as the commanding general of 21st TSC and made a reference like the colors in the wind, the Army must remain steady in turbulent times.



“Today is about the soldiers and the units on the field today,” said Gamble. “I am still convinced that this is the best sustainment unit in our Army and Command Sgt. Maj. Delgado standing on the field with the soldiers today is our Army’s number one sustainment command sergeant major.”



“I’ve never worked for such a professional and caring commander as Maj. Gen Gamble,” said Command Sgt. Maj. Delgado, 21st Theater Sustainment command sergeant major. “He really says what he means and means what he says.”



His staff had wished him well on his new assignment noting that Rock Island Arsenal was gaining a genuine commander and a great leader.



“His way of teaching, coaching and mentoring is absolutely phenomenal,” said Col. William Galbraith, 21st TSC deputy commanding officer. “He has gone through leaps and bounds to ensure the theater was set correctly.”



“This has been, and will remain the highlight of my 32-year career,” said Gamble. “That was a career filled with great units and great people and I am sure that next summer when I have 33 years of service to our Army and our nation, that will still remain true.”

