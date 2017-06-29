Total Runtime 3:36

:11 SFC Sean Richey, U.S. Army

Favorite Team: St. Louis Cardinals

:37 CSM Richard Perez, U.S. Army

Favorite Team: Oaklands A's

:55 MSG Robbin Mourton, U.S. Army

Favorite Team: St. Louis Cardinals

1:08 SSG Adam Shepard, U.S. Army

Favorite Team: Detroit Tigers

1:23 1LT Vanessa Hopson, U.S. Army

Favorite Team: Atlanta Braves

1:38 SSG Simone Dowell.

Favorite Team: St. Louis Cardinals

1:55 SSG Rodney Freeman, U.S. Army

Favorite Team: St. Louis Cardinals

2:10 SSG Melissa Tarver-Prodanov, U.S. Army

Favorite Team: Atlanta Braves

2:48 CPT Teodoro Alvarez Alanis, U.S. Army

Happy 4th of July

3:04 SGT Ruth Perez (on the left) SFC Leighton Colebank (on the right), U.S. Army

Happy 4th of July

3:17 SFC Leighton Colebank, U.S. Army

Happy 4th of July

3:33 1LT Tyler Higgins, U.S. Army

Favorite Team: Cleveland Indians

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.29.2017 Date Posted: 06.29.2017 22:49 Story ID: 239722 Location: FORT BLISS , TX, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MLB Shout-Out for the 4th of July Games, by SGT matthew s griffith, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.