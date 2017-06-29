(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    MLB Shout-Out for the 4th of July Games

    FORT BLISS , TX, UNITED STATES

    06.29.2017

    Story by Sgt. matthew s griffith 

    5th Armored Brigade

    Total Runtime 3:36
    :11 SFC Sean Richey, U.S. Army
    Favorite Team: St. Louis Cardinals
    :37 CSM Richard Perez, U.S. Army
    Favorite Team: Oaklands A's
    :55 MSG Robbin Mourton, U.S. Army
    Favorite Team: St. Louis Cardinals
    1:08 SSG Adam Shepard, U.S. Army
    Favorite Team: Detroit Tigers
    1:23 1LT Vanessa Hopson, U.S. Army
    Favorite Team: Atlanta Braves
    1:38 SSG Simone Dowell.
    Favorite Team: St. Louis Cardinals
    1:55 SSG Rodney Freeman, U.S. Army
    Favorite Team: St. Louis Cardinals
    2:10 SSG Melissa Tarver-Prodanov, U.S. Army
    Favorite Team: Atlanta Braves
    2:48 CPT Teodoro Alvarez Alanis, U.S. Army
    Happy 4th of July
    3:04 SGT Ruth Perez (on the left) SFC Leighton Colebank (on the right), U.S. Army
    Happy 4th of July
    3:17 SFC Leighton Colebank, U.S. Army
    Happy 4th of July
    3:33 1LT Tyler Higgins, U.S. Army
    Favorite Team: Cleveland Indians

