Total Runtime 3:36
:11 SFC Sean Richey, U.S. Army
Favorite Team: St. Louis Cardinals
:37 CSM Richard Perez, U.S. Army
Favorite Team: Oaklands A's
:55 MSG Robbin Mourton, U.S. Army
Favorite Team: St. Louis Cardinals
1:08 SSG Adam Shepard, U.S. Army
Favorite Team: Detroit Tigers
1:23 1LT Vanessa Hopson, U.S. Army
Favorite Team: Atlanta Braves
1:38 SSG Simone Dowell.
Favorite Team: St. Louis Cardinals
1:55 SSG Rodney Freeman, U.S. Army
Favorite Team: St. Louis Cardinals
2:10 SSG Melissa Tarver-Prodanov, U.S. Army
Favorite Team: Atlanta Braves
2:48 CPT Teodoro Alvarez Alanis, U.S. Army
Happy 4th of July
3:04 SGT Ruth Perez (on the left) SFC Leighton Colebank (on the right), U.S. Army
Happy 4th of July
3:17 SFC Leighton Colebank, U.S. Army
Happy 4th of July
3:33 1LT Tyler Higgins, U.S. Army
Favorite Team: Cleveland Indians
Date Taken:
|06.29.2017
Date Posted:
|06.29.2017 22:49
Story ID:
|239722
Location:
|FORT BLISS , TX, US
This work, MLB Shout-Out for the 4th of July Games, by SGT matthew s griffith, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
