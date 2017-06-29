8th Theater Sustainment Command welcomes new command sergeant major

SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, Hawaii – The 8th Theater Sustainment Command welcomed a new command sergeant major during a change of responsibility ceremony June 29 at Hamilton field on Schofield Barracks.



The change of responsibility ceremony is a military tradition, held when senior noncommissioned officers leave a position of leadership and is replaced by a new NCO.



During the ceremony, outgoing Command Sgt. Maj. Gregory Binford officially handed over the reins of responsibility to Command Sgt. Maj. Jacinto “Jay” Garza.



Officiating the ceremony was Maj. Gen. Susan A. Davidson, the commanding general for the 8th TSC, who thanked Binford for his hard work and leadership, while welcoming Garza to the team.



“I would like to formally thank Command Sgt. Maj. Binford, his wife Eileen and the entire Binford family for all you have done in support of the 8th TSC and the Army over a long and illustrious career,” Davidson said. “Undoubtedly, your contributions impacted thousands of Soldiers, civilians and Family members for the better. Thank you for choosing to serve and investing your time in the defense of our nation.”



To Garza, Davidson continued “Welcome to the 8th TSC. I look forward to your leadership, advice and influence as you join this team and assume responsibility as the command sergeant major of the 8th Theater Sustainment Command.”



Binford, the 5th command sergeant major for the 8th TSC, served as senior enlisted leader for both Maj. Gen. Edward F. Dorman III and Maj. Gen. Susan A. Davidson.



Although retiring after his assignment to the 8th TSC, Binford said he is proud of the work the officers, NCOs and Soldiers have accomplished and looks forward to their accomplishments in the future.



“We truly have an exceptional team of logisticians, engineers and all hazards response professionals within this great command,” said Binford. “To all of the sustainment and enabling partners throughout the vast Pacific region, including our National Guard and Army Reserve partners, your ability to make the complex missions in our region look feasible while continuing to build readiness and focus on leader development, all while caring for Soldiers and their families, has been truly amazing.”



Garza, now officially the 6th command sergeant major for the 8th TSC, comes to the command after a successful tour as the J4 sergeant major for the Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve in Iraq.



During his remarks, Garza thanked Davidson for selecting him as the 8th TSC’s senior enlisted leader in a location he now calls “the best location the Army has ever sent me.” He also thanked everyone who planned, coordinated and participated in he change of responsibility ceremony.



“Maj. Gen. Davidson, I want to thank you for selecting me to be a part of your organization, for giving me the opportunity to serve the officers, noncommissioned officers, Soldiers and civilians of this great command,” said Garza. “I look forward to building upon the already strong relationship across the Pacific.”

