Warrior Training Fitness program instills Warrior ethos for Team Kadena

The day started like most summer days at Kadena Air Base with a scorching hot sun and thick humidity that fogs up glasses. However, at the Risner Fitness and Sports Complex, there was a level of positive energy that suggested less oppressive weather.



As attendees approached the exercise field, they could hear upbeat music from speakers and the voice of Missy Cornish, fitness professional and Warrior Fitness Training program director.



Cornish started the event with a cardio warmup to get people moving. Then, attendees moved on to a circuit of workout stations, each targeting different muscle groups and cardio techniques.



Circuit training is a full body workout, and the Warrior Training Fitness program is designed to work every aspect of the body.



“It is a whole body workout, and you get out of it what you put into it,” said Mr. Charles Kimble, the director at the Risner Fitness and Sports Complex. “If you aren't a little bit more resilient after that workout, then bad on you.”



The workout is also designed in a way to be challenging and fun for participants.



“If they're having fun, and they see that working out is fun, they'll continue to do it,” said Cornish.



The Warrior Training Fitness workout program is one that the Cornish family started at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada. The program builds on the four pillar concept of physical strength, mental toughness, social connection, and spiritual faith.



When the Cornish family came to Kadena, the workout program came with them, and they hope the program continues to grow and impact the lives of everyone it touches in a positive manner, creating a deeper sense of the Life of a Warrior concept.



“You're hitting all four pillars with this,” said Cornish. “The goal is not just to have this workout, but to have everything else kind of go into those four pillars with what you do every day.”



Program organizers aim to create a culture shift with the Warrior Fitness Training workout as a part of the Life of a Warrior program.



“That's what we're trying to get to, a healthy lifestyle culture,” said Kimble. “It is an ethos culture that we're looking at continuing and building on.”



The program will continue after the Cornish family moves on from Kadena, and the workouts are scheduled to take place every second and fourth Wednesday of each month.



For more information, contact the Risner Fitness and Sports Complex at 634-5128 or visit www.kadenafss.com for calendars of scheduled events.

