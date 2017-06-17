(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    'Birds of Prey' earn prestigious Military Intelligence Award

    'Birds of Prey' earn prestigious Military Intelligence Award

    Photo By Staff Sgt. Cashmere Jefferson | BUCKLEY AIR FORCE BASE, Co. - Lt. Col. Manuel F. Ramirez, commander of the 743rd...... read more read more

    BUCKLEY AIR FORCE BASE, CO, UNITED STATES

    06.17.2017

    Story by Staff Sgt. Cashmere Jefferson 

    704th Military Intelligence Brigade

    BUCKLEY AIR FORCE BASE, Co. - Soldiers of the 743rd Military Intelligence Battalion receive the prestigious Knowlton Award June 17, during the unit's celebration of Army's 242nd birthday.

    The award is presented by the Military Intelligence Corps Association to individuals who have made significant contributions to the military intelligence profession in ways that stand out amongst other recipients, their superiors, subordinates, and peers.

    Established in 1995, the award is given to those who have the highest levels of integrity, professional competence, dedication to duty, moral character, selfless service, and demonstrate superb leadership in a military intelligence organization.

    The award was presented to Lt. Col. Manuel F. Ramirez, the commander of the 743rd MI, Staff Sgt. Eric Flores, assigned to Headquarters and Operations Company, Staff Sgt. Timothy Godbehere, assigned to A. Company, Staff Sgt. Christopher Kelly, assigned to B. Company, and Maj. Thomas B. Ward, also assigned to B. Company.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 06.17.2017
    Date Posted: 06.29.2017 18:54
    Story ID: 239698
    Location: BUCKLEY AIR FORCE BASE, CO, US 
    Web Views: 23
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 'Birds of Prey' earn prestigious Military Intelligence Award, by SSG Cashmere Jefferson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    knowlton award
    Birds of Prey
    704th MI
    Staff Sgt. Cashmere Jefferson
    Electron Recon
    743rd MI

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Printable Version

    • LEAVE A COMMENT