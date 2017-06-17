'Birds of Prey' earn prestigious Military Intelligence Award

BUCKLEY AIR FORCE BASE, Co. - Soldiers of the 743rd Military Intelligence Battalion receive the prestigious Knowlton Award June 17, during the unit's celebration of Army's 242nd birthday.



The award is presented by the Military Intelligence Corps Association to individuals who have made significant contributions to the military intelligence profession in ways that stand out amongst other recipients, their superiors, subordinates, and peers.



Established in 1995, the award is given to those who have the highest levels of integrity, professional competence, dedication to duty, moral character, selfless service, and demonstrate superb leadership in a military intelligence organization.



The award was presented to Lt. Col. Manuel F. Ramirez, the commander of the 743rd MI, Staff Sgt. Eric Flores, assigned to Headquarters and Operations Company, Staff Sgt. Timothy Godbehere, assigned to A. Company, Staff Sgt. Christopher Kelly, assigned to B. Company, and Maj. Thomas B. Ward, also assigned to B. Company.

