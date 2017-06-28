It’s a family affair

RENO, Nev. – When Maj. Joseph Deese, Director of Personnel at the 152nd Force Support Squadron at the Nevada National Guard, enlisted in the Nevada Air National Guard at the age of 22 he was unaware of the legacy he was beginning.



Deese said he joined the Nevada Air National Guard because he had a young family to support and needed a way to pay for college.



“It was a way for me to get a degree and pursue better job opportunities,” Deese said.



Twenty-one years later, Deese is one of four members in his family that are currently serving in the Nevada Air National Guard, and his wife, Susie Deese, retired as a Master Sergeant from the Nevada Air National Guard in 2016. His step-son, Senior Airman Nathan Roark, and his sons, Senior Airman Antonio Deese, and the newest member, Thomas Deese who enlisted April 21, have all followed in his footsteps.



“I admired seeing my mom and my step-dad have a second family at the guard,” said Roark, the first of Deese’s sons to enlist and a firefighter from the 152nd Civil Engineer Squadron.



Both Susie and Joe Deese come from strong military oriented backgrounds with brothers, uncles, fathers and cousins all serving in various different military services.



As a commissioned officer, Deese is able to administer the Oath of Enlistment to new Airmen and prior service Airmen who are reenlisting. Deese has had the privilege to swear his wife and his sons.



“I get to bring my family in the Guard Family and that is something special,” Deese said.



Deese said he would love for his sons to have some of the same experiences he has had during his tenure in the Air National Guard.

“I would love for them to experience a deployment and get to put their job to use in that type of environment,” Deese said. “Being deployed with other NVANG members. That is where you get to know your fellow guardsmen and establish those bonds that make us family.”



Deese said he most looks forward to his sons learning that they all serve a bigger cause, which is service to their country, and he wants them to enjoy the time they serve.

