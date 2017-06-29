Stempowski is assigned to the Pontiac-based, Michigan Army National Guard, 1775th Military Police Company, and has been a member of the Michigan National Guard for a year.
Stempowski attended Basic training in 2016, at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri. He also attended Military Police School.
So far in his military career, Stempowski has received the Army Service Ribbon and the National Defense Service Ribbon.
Stempowski is currently employed by Viviano Flower Shop as a processor.
He is the son of Lewis and Laura Stempowski, of St. Clair Shores, Michigan.
|Date Taken:
|06.29.2017
|Date Posted:
|06.29.2017 15:15
|Story ID:
|239642
|Location:
|LANSING, MI, US
|Hometown:
|DETROIT, MI, US
|Hometown:
|LANSING, MI, US
|Hometown:
|PONTIAC, MI, US
|Hometown:
|WARREN, MI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Michigan Army National Guard Soldier from St. Clair Shores Receives Award, by Angela Simpson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT