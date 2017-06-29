Michigan Army National Guard Soldier from St. Clair Shores Receives Award

Photo By Angela Simpson | Pfc. Mitchell Stempowski of St. Clair Shores , Michigan, was awarded a Maj. Gen. John...... read more read more Photo By Angela Simpson | Pfc. Mitchell Stempowski of St. Clair Shores , Michigan, was awarded a Maj. Gen. John L. Gronski coin of excellence, June 25, 2017, for his outstanding performance during Operation Saber Strike 2017. Stempowski is a member of the Michigan National Guard, 1775th Military Police Company based in Pontiac, Michigan. (Michigan National Guard photo by Spc. Tristin Maximilian/released) see less | View Image Page

Stempowski is assigned to the Pontiac-based, Michigan Army National Guard, 1775th Military Police Company, and has been a member of the Michigan National Guard for a year.



Stempowski attended Basic training in 2016, at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri. He also attended Military Police School.



So far in his military career, Stempowski has received the Army Service Ribbon and the National Defense Service Ribbon.



Stempowski is currently employed by Viviano Flower Shop as a processor.



He is the son of Lewis and Laura Stempowski, of St. Clair Shores, Michigan.