    Michigan Army National Guard Soldier from St. Clair Shores Receives Award

    Pfc. Mitchell Stempowski receives coin

    Photo By Angela Simpson | Pfc. Mitchell Stempowski of St. Clair Shores , Michigan, was awarded a Maj. Gen. John...... read more read more

    LANSING, MI, UNITED STATES

    06.29.2017

    Story by Angela Simpson 

    Joint Force Headquarters, Michigan National Guard

    Stempowski is assigned to the Pontiac-based, Michigan Army National Guard, 1775th Military Police Company, and has been a member of the Michigan National Guard for a year.

    Stempowski attended Basic training in 2016, at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri. He also attended Military Police School.

    So far in his military career, Stempowski has received the Army Service Ribbon and the National Defense Service Ribbon.

    Stempowski is currently employed by Viviano Flower Shop as a processor.

    He is the son of Lewis and Laura Stempowski, of St. Clair Shores, Michigan.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Michigan Army National Guard Soldier from St. Clair Shores Receives Award, by Angela Simpson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

