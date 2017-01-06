PEO Participates In Delivery of Key Survivability Equipment

Courtesy Photo | Maj. Gen. Kirk Vollmecke, Program Executive Officer, Intelligence, Electronic Warfare...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Maj. Gen. Kirk Vollmecke, Program Executive Officer, Intelligence, Electronic Warfare & Sensors gives a speech thanking UTC Aerospace Systems (UTAS), delivering its 2000th AN/AVR-2 Laser Detecting Set (LDS), a key component in Project Manager Aircraft Survivability Equipment (PM ASE), an office within Program Executive Office Intelligence, Electronic Warfare & Sensors (PEO IEW&S) devoted to the technologies that bring aviators, crew and passengers to their destinations overseas and eventually, safely home to their families. “We are no longer in an environment in which the time horizon of programs is predictable.” Vollmecke says. “In closing, I want to thank you for your industry partnership and your commitment to excellence and maximum ASE protection for our army aviation units now and forever. You have saved lives and you should be proud of it. ‘Maximum protection. Army strong.’” (Courtesy Photo) see less | View Image Page

DANBURY, CT — Maj. Gen. Kirk F. Vollmecke, the Program Executive Officer for Intelligence, Electronic Warfare & Sensors, (PEO IEW&S) visited with UTC Aerospace Systems (UTAS), a long time commercial partner of the U.S. Army, its sister branches and other government agencies.



The company delivered it’s 2000th AN/AVR-2 Laser Detecting Set (LDS), a key system for Project Manager Aircraft Survivability Equipment, an office within PEO IEW&S devoted to the technologies that bring aviators, crew and passengers to their destinations overseas and eventually, safely home to their families.



Before Vollmecke’s Key Note speech, the General Manager of UTAS David Imbrogno delivered remarks, and then Douglas Barnes, the Deputy Program Manager for Program Management Office Air Craft Survivability Equipment (PMO-ASE) had few words for the gathered workers and managers. After Vollmecke, Sen. Richard Blumenthal D-Conn., also delivered praise to the equipment and the workers who build it.

Barnes and his team see to it that the LDS is fielded on as many aircraft as possible, working with military units around the globe to ensure timely installment in the most dangerous theaters.



“LDS is unparalleled in its effectiveness.” said Vollmecke in a speech he delivered immediately after Barnes remarks. “Would a pilot from World War II imagine such a system today? The technological advancements over the past 40 years have been incredible.”



“The current LDS successfully reduced weight by 40 percent and reduced power consumption by 30 precent.” Vollmecke continued. “Both of which are vital as we balance aircraft system performance and additional capabilities in different missions and environments.”

Vollmecke then took a moment to remember Maj. General Harry Greene, who was the PEO in 2011 and celebrated the delivery of the 1000th LDS unit. Greene was killed in action in august of 2014 while serving in Afghanistan.



“We are no longer in an environment in which the time horizon of programs is predictable.” Vollmecke intoned. “In closing, I want to thank you for your industry partnership and your commitment to excellence and maximum ASE protection for our army aviation units now and forever. You have saved lives and you should be proud of it. ‘Maximum protection. Army strong.’”