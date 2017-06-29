Michigan National Guard Soldier Receives Award

Sielaff is assigned to the Pontiac-based, Michigan Army National Guard, 1775th Military Police Company and has been a member of the Michigan National Guard for three years.
Sielaff attended Basic training in 2014, at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri and he also attended Military Mechanic School.
So far in his military career Sielaff has received the Army Service Ribbon and the National Defense Service Ribbon.
Sielaff is employed by Valley Enterprises as a Line Worker.
Sielaff is the son of James and Kathleen Sielaff, of Deckerville, Michigan.
