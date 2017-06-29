(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Michigan National Guard Soldier Receives Award

    Spc. Zachary Sielaff receives coin

    Photo By Angela Simpson | Spc. Zachary Sielaff of Deckerville, Michigan, was awarded a Maj. Gen. John L. Gronski...... read more read more

    LANSING, MI, UNITED STATES

    06.29.2017

    Story by Angela Simpson 

    Joint Force Headquarters, Michigan National Guard

    Sielaff is assigned to the Pontiac-based, Michigan Army National Guard, 1775th Military Police Company and has been a member of the Michigan National Guard for three years.

    Sielaff attended Basic training in 2014, at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri and he also attended Military Mechanic School.

    So far in his military career Sielaff has received the Army Service Ribbon and the National Defense Service Ribbon.

    Sielaff is employed by Valley Enterprises as a Line Worker.

    Sielaff is the son of James and Kathleen Sielaff, of Deckerville, Michigan.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 06.29.2017
    Date Posted: 06.29.2017 15:15
    Story ID: 239637
    Location: LANSING, MI, US 
    Hometown: DECKERVILLE, MI, US
    Hometown: LANSING, MI, US
    Hometown: PONTIAC, MI, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Michigan National Guard Soldier Receives Award, by Angela Simpson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Michigan
    Pontiac
    coin of excellence
    Michigan National Guard
    1775th Military Police Company
    Maj. Gen. John L. Gronski
    Saber Strike 2017
    Sabre Strike 2017
    Valley Enterprises

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Printable Version

    • LEAVE A COMMENT