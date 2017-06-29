Michigan National Guard Soldier Receives Award

Photo By Angela Simpson | Spc. Zachary Sielaff of Deckerville, Michigan, was awarded a Maj. Gen. John L. Gronski...... read more read more Photo By Angela Simpson | Spc. Zachary Sielaff of Deckerville, Michigan, was awarded a Maj. Gen. John L. Gronski coin of excellence, June 25, 2017, for his outstanding performance during Operation Saber Strike 2017. Sielaff is a member of the Michigan National Guard, 1775th Military Police Company based in Pontiac, Michigan. (Michigan National Guard photo by Spc. Tristin Maximilian/released) see less | View Image Page

Sielaff is assigned to the Pontiac-based, Michigan Army National Guard, 1775th Military Police Company and has been a member of the Michigan National Guard for three years.



Sielaff attended Basic training in 2014, at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri and he also attended Military Mechanic School.



So far in his military career Sielaff has received the Army Service Ribbon and the National Defense Service Ribbon.



Sielaff is employed by Valley Enterprises as a Line Worker.



Sielaff is the son of James and Kathleen Sielaff, of Deckerville, Michigan.