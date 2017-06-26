Dover Reservists graduate specialized “Raven” security forces training

Courtesy Photo | Senior Airman Jerome Scurry (top), 512th Security Forces Squadron reservist, trains in...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Senior Airman Jerome Scurry (top), 512th Security Forces Squadron reservist, trains in combatives with another trainee during Phoenix Raven training June 15, 2017, at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey. More commonly called "Ravens," this small community of specialized security forces Airmen are trained to detect, deter and counter threats to Air Mobility Command, Air National Guard and Air Force Reserve aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo/Master Sgt. Jaimie Powell) see less | View Image Page

Senior Airmen Johnathan Heisler and Jerome Scurry, both assigned to the 512th Security Forces Squadron, are now qualified team members of the elite, specialized security group.



More commonly called "Ravens," this small community of specialized security forces Airmen are trained to detect, deter and counter threats to Air Mobility Command, Air National Guard and Air Force Reserve aircraft. They perform aircraft security, advise aircrews on force protection measures; conduct airfield assessments; and assist aircrews in the performance of their duties when not performing their primary security duties.



Before Scurry and Heisler’s official training began, they both attended a two-week “Pre-Raven” course at Dover AFB, Delaware, to ensure they were both physically and mentally prepared for the difficult training.



“I knew I could get through the physical portion, but I think the toughest part was mental for me,” Scurry said. “Just knowing I can make it to week five and get sent home because of anything, and I wouldn’t have passed the qualification.”



The 22-day training includes cross-cultural awareness, legal considerations, embassy operations, airfield survey techniques, explosive ordnance awareness, aircraft searches, and unarmed self-defense techniques.



Throughout the training, students are exposed to more than 70 use-of-force scenarios where stress is simulated using role players. Training includes instruction and realistic practical exercises in antiterrorism and force protection, weapon system security, verbal judo, combatives, tactical baton employments and advanced firearms proficiency.



“To be honest, every day for the two weeks, I was worried I could potentially not make it through this,” Heisler said. “At any time the instructors could pull you out. Just pressing through with that made me feel pretty resilient.”



It was not, however, a group of more than 20 individuals navigating the training on their own, Heisler said. To be successful, it required working together as one team.



“We were always looking out for each other, for sure,” Heisler said. “If I’m forgetting something, Scurry’s reminding me, or if he needs something done, I’m there to help him out – whatever you can do to get through it.”



Senior Airman Scurry has wanted to be a Raven since he enlisted into the Air Force Reserve three years ago.



“I remember I asked when I first joined the unit if there would be Raven slots that would open up here,” Scurry said. “At that point, it was pretty much a fairy tale.”



Heisler, who joined the same time as Scurry, shared in his teammate’s sentiments.



“When I came to this Reserve unit at Dover specifically believing we had Ravens,” Heisler said. “I came to find out we only had active duty Ravens, and that crushed me."



Until this recent training, the 512th AW had not sent any reservists to the Raven training since 2013, due to various other mission requirements. Due to the high demand of AFRC airlift missions flying into potentially dangerous or unknown airfields, the need for more Citizen Airmen Ravens has increased with it.



Even though Heisler and Scurry had recently completed other formal security forces training, their 512th SFS leadership worked with them to achieve their career goals and graduate as Ravens.



“It definitely gives you a sense of pride,” Scurry said. “It’s good to know I’m now part of a brotherhood.”



The course also was a proving ground for the Airmen to push past their limits of what they thought they were capable of.



“I’m extremely proud to be graduating with this group,” Heisler said. “To be with this team, knowing they are going to put forth 100-percent of effort, no matter how bad it is, I’m just so proud to be with a group like that.”