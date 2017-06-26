IWTC San Diego Holds CANES Graduation

By Chief Cryptologic Technician Patrick C. Behan, Information Warfare Training Command San Diego Public Affairs Officer



Ten information systems technician (IT) students graduated from the Consolidated Afloat Networks and Enterprise Services (CANES) System Administrator Course at Information Warfare Training Command (IWTC) San Diego, June 26.



The CANES course provides journeyman level instruction in performing advanced networking system administration and maintenance support on the Navy’s newest consolidated shipboard networking infrastructure. Graduates administer and manage Navy Command, Control, Communications, Computers, and Intelligence (C4I) systems, while overseeing the operation of the global naval network environment. The course also introduces students to basic security, maintenance and troubleshooting techniques involved with the system.



“This course enabled me to acquire the knowledge necessary to lead technically skilled afloat administrators,” said Information Systems Technician 1st Class Joshua Brice who has orders to the guided missile cruiser USS Cowpens (CG 63). “I can now do my part in providing a finely tuned network for our warfighting efforts.”



The five-week course, which has been online since 2015, trains approximately 150 CANES administrators annually in an effort to meet aggressive installation timelines as well as a rigorous certification process.



The CANES system, which will be installed across multiple platforms Navy wide, aims to absorb legacy networks into a consolidated, unified computing infrastructure in an effort to centralize administration and increase security.



“I’m thankful to have had the opportunity to take part in this course,” said Information Systems Technician 3rd Class Kyle McKinney, who has orders to the guided missile destroyer USS Momsen (DDG 92). “I feel like everything I’ve learned here will help me administer a complex afloat network in the fleet.



IWTC San Diego, as part of the Center for Information Warfare Training, provides a continuum of training to Navy and joint service personnel that prepares them to conduct information warfare across the full spectrum of military operations.



