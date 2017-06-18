Historic HQ building facelift complete

During the project completion barbecue, Col. Stephen Kravitsky, 90th Missile Wing commander, shared memories of building 210 while in use earlier in his career and conveyed his amazement at the updates accomplished by the Airmen.



Updating the old headquarters building, while adhering to the historic facility protection standards, presented a few obstacles for the Prime BEEF team.



"The biggest challenge of the project was keeping the historical aspect of the building,” said Senior Airman Dalton Cathey, 90th CES structural journeyman. “We use a lot of modern material, so we have to learn old techniques for things like plastering, restoring old trim and windows and stripping off lead-based paint. The goal was to keep it as original as possible while still trying to make it modern.”



Renovations include a new transformer, 25,000 feet of wiring and 19 new light fixtures. The building flaunts 2,600 square feet of refinished and installed hardwood flooring, and six thousand square feet of 100 year old lath and plaster repaired.



The renovation project served a dual purpose by providing a rare training opportunity to prepare civil engineer Airmen for their responsibilities when deployed to foreign countries.



“Most of our craftsman at home-station are normally sent out to fix smaller items like a door knob, change a light switch or work on an air conditioning system,” said Chief Master Sgt. James Clark, 90th CES superintendent. “Working on a training project like this allows our engineers to see a larger project from start to finish, more appropriately test their skill set, and enables multi-craft coordination.”



The works of the Airmen involved and outcome of building 210 resulted in well-deserved recognition in being coined by the wing commander and letters of appreciation or a decoration.



“The team’s unfailing efforts have transformed building 210,” said Col. Frank Verdugo, 90th Mission Support Group commander. “From an abandoned and dilapidated facility to F.E. Warren’s historic keystone landmark. “



The historic Fort D. A. Russell Army post headquarters building now serves a purpose befitting its heritage. F.E. Warren and the community can enjoy the use of building 210 as the MSG headquarters and a receptions hall for Distinguished Visitors.

