Got visitors coming? Make sure they have REAL ID

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio – Anyone bringing guests on base from Oregon, or 27 other states and territories, in the near future, should be sure their guests have a REAL ID.



REAL ID doesn’t mean that their current driver’s licenses and IDs are fake; it’s a program designed to increase security and keep people safe.



REAL ID refers to the REAL ID Act. Passed by Congress in 2005 after being recommended by the 9/11 Commission, the Act established minimum security standards for state-issued identification and driver’s licenses. The Act also prohibits Federal agencies from accepting non-compliant licenses and IDs for official purposes, such as access to a military base.



“It’s a means of better identity proofing anyone who’s going to have physical access to federal property or federally-owned assets,” said Master Sgt. Jason Sherman, Pass and Registration section chief. “Compliant states with REAL ID are verifying to a greater extent whether or not [the person] holding one of those identifications is who they say they are, and they’re from their country of national origin. In order for a state to be compliant with REAL ID, they have to make some determinant factors as to what the criminal history, or just general backgrounds, of the individuals holding those ID cards are.”



So, whether someone is bringing a guest on base, has access to pick up medicines at the pharmacy for an authorized beneficiary or is authorized to use or visit Fisher House, they’ll still need REAL ID-compliant identification to access Wright-Patt.



It doesn’t have to be a state driver’s license though. Other forms of acceptable ID include U.S. passports and passport cards, U.S. military ID, permanent resident card or Alien Registration Receipt Card, various Immigration and Naturalization Service forms, and several others.



“A lot of the windows and timelines are very clearly spelled out on the Department of Homeland Security website. [People can] easily go to their favorite search engines and type in ‘REAL ID’ and they’re going to go to that website,” says Sherman. “That’s how many of these issues have been avoided. They simply had to tell their family member to please bring your passport or please bring something else that’s an approved form of ID to get on the base.”



Soon, REAL ID won’t be just about federal property access either. According to the DHS, beginning January 22, 2018, domestic air passengers holding driver’s licenses issued by non-compliant states or territories, or those without a federal extension, will need to show acceptable identification to fly. And, beginning October 1, 2020, every air traveler will need to present a REAL ID-compliant form of ID to fly domestically.



While 26 states are currently in full compliance with the REAL ID Act, two are non-compliant with 28 more states and territories utilizing a federal extension, expiring for most this October, but for one, Oregon, on July 10, 2017. Sherman says Security Forces personnel are briefed on REAL ID every day and are ready to assist whenever needed.



“There’s always going to be an expert on call,” said Sherman. “Whether it’s going to be one of my personnel who are working normal duty hours or one of us who have an on-call capability after hours.”



For the most updated list of acceptable ID for base access, contact Pass & Registration at (937) 257-6506. For more information on REAL ID, including answers to frequently asked questions, go to https://www.dhs.gov/real-id. For the full list of TSA-acceptable IDs, visit https://www.tsa.gov/travel/security-screening/identification.

