Wounded and Paralyzed, Cadet Leads From the Front

“In reality it’s learning about just getting past the initial moment, I didn’t know it existed. That’s what I came to realize last year about what exists for my injury, I was able to take on people and it’s a phenomenal experience to learn what you can and cannot do, now I have a passion as a triathlon in the Army’s program.”



His passion to succeed started early in life and matured as he progressed through the military community.



“I didn’t think I was athletic growing up, you put a ball in my hands and I look like a kindergartener, but I’ve always been physical.” Lofgren added, “I can push myself; being physical and being athletic are two different things. When I was in boxing and football, I was good at hitting people.”



Competition is nothing new to Lofgren, throughout high school and his military training he characterized what it meant to become a leader. Earlier in 2017 he was awarded the Henry O. Flipper Award for “highest qualities of leadership, self-discipline and perseverance in the face of unusual difficulties” by Vice President Mike Pence at West Point.



Pence stated, “Since that day, he has been paralyzed from the waist down, but he didn’t let that stop him. Less than 12 months later, he participated in the 2016 Warrior Games, where he won an astounding seven medals.”



Lofgren received six silver medals and one bronze medal. This year he pushes himself to focus on even more. From swimming, shot-put, discus, hand cycling and basketball he has a full schedule.



“I get myself up every day, I clean my room, I make sure it’s all good on my own. People don’t realize I am still an asset and I don’t need assistance everyday; I am self-sufficient,” said Lofgren. “I go out and lead physical therapy (PT) with my team because that’s what a leader does; I continue to try to motivate people. I can still go and get out there and impart some lessons learned to the enlisted guys.”



Lofgren sets a precedent everyday for others to follow. After being selected as the top of his class at West Point, he will graduate soon and apply for a commission as an Officer.



“I bust my butt to complete a lot of things that others do not strive for. I don’t have an aid, I live by myself at the academy and that’s great.”



When asked about his positive attitude and the effect he has on those around him, Lofgren doesn’t center his focus within but rather uses situation to better those around him.



“It’s been amazing the number of people who have reached out to me, I’ve got to turn this into a positive experience and inspire people to see how to relate and to pave the way, and to give back to the community what the military has given to me.”



Lofgren will be returning to the academy to complete his education, and seek a commission, but first his goal is competing in the 2017 DOD Warrior Games.



“There’s a lot to do here. I’ve got a goal, I’m going to set that precedent.”



The 2017 DOD Warrior Games tryouts are supported by USSOCOM, USSOCOM Care Coalition and MacDill Air Force Base, Tampa, Fla.

