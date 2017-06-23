MXG welcomes new commander

Photo By Heide Couch | U.S. Air Force Col. John Klein, commander, 60th Air Mobility Wing, Travis AFB, Calif.,...... read more read more Photo By Heide Couch | U.S. Air Force Col. John Klein, commander, 60th Air Mobility Wing, Travis AFB, Calif., passes the 60th Maintenance Group guidon to Col. David Hammerschmidt, incoming 60th MXG commander, during a Change of Command Ceremony where Col. Earl Scott relinquished command to Hammerschmidt, June 23, 2017. The 60th Maintenance Group has 2,200 active, civilian, and reserve personnel supporting organizational and field-level maintenance for 18 C-5M Super Galaxys, 13 C-17 Globemasters, and 27 KC-10 Extenders at Air Mobility Command's largest wing. U.S. Air Force Col. Earl S. Scott relinquished command to Col. David A. Hammerschmidt during a ceremony rooted in military history dating back to the 18th Century where the command flag is passed to the individual assuming command in the presence of the entire unit. (U.S. Air Force photo/ Heide Couch) see less | View Image Page

TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, Calif. -- The 60th Maintenance Group welcomed its new commander, Col. David Hammerschmidt, during a change of command ceremony June 23 at Travis Air Force Base, California.



The change of command is an official, formal and brief ceremony that is the military’s way of bestowing command responsibility of a unit to an officer. The ceremony is traditionally performed in front of members of the unit, allowing each person to observe the placing of authority on the new commander.



Col. John Klein, 60th Air Mobility Wing commander, presided over the ceremony which included a formation of the 60th MXG’s five squadrons.



“It’s an exciting, albeit bittersweet day as we transition the mantle of command from one leader to another,” said Klein. “The change of command ceremony is our opportunity to publicly recognize a change in leadership. One leader gives up the flag, takes off the mantle of command and another puts it on. At times it can be heavy, but it’s the greatest honor, a great responsibility. We don’t just put it on anybody; it’s sacred.”



After thanking the guests, Klein proceeded to list mission accomplishments and awards the 60th MXG achieved during Col. Earl Scott’s tenure as the group’s commander, including six command level awards, Air Mobility Command’s Logistics and Readiness Unit of the Year award, AMC’s Instructor of the Year award and attained the best reliability numbers for Travis aircraft throughout AMC.



As the commander of the 60th MXG, Scott was responsible for the management of four aircraft maintenance squadrons and an aerial port squadron. He led more than 2,200 active, civilian and reserve personnel supporting Air Mobility Command's largest wing. He provided organizational and field-level maintenance for 18 C-5M Super Galaxy, 13 C-17 Globemaster III and 27 KC-10 Extender aircraft, as well as all transient aircraft, which supply space required and space available passenger services, cargo movement and traffic management operations.



In the past year, the group has enabled 8,650 sorties to fly around the world, transporting 80,000 tons of cargo and 31,000 personnel, providing rapid global mobility to all six geographic combatant commands.



Klein presented Scott with the Legion of Merit for his accomplishments while assigned as the 60th MXG commander. Scott will be retiring after serving 26 years in the Air Force.



“To the mighty men and women of the ‘One Team, No Seam,’ MXG, when (we) were told we were coming back to Team Travis, we were ecstatic,” said Scott. “MXG warriors, thank you for embracing us two years ago and making my job easy.”



After relinquishing command to Klein, Scott stepped to the side for Klein to designate the new MXG commander, Hammerschmidt, with the traditional passing of the guidon while the MXG rendered the final and initial salutes to Scott and Hammerschmidt.



“Colonel Earl Scott, I’ve known this man for many years, as a man, a person, a friend and an officer and I’m very fortunate to follow in his footsteps for the third time,” said Hammerschmidt. “He has a history, a legacy, and leaves a place better than he found it; I’m truly indebted to you. To the men and women of the 60th Maintenance Group – thank you. Thank you to you and your families for shouldering the awesome responsibility of serving our nation and everything that goes with that.”



Hammerschmidt previously served at Travis as the 60th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron commander from 2011 to 2013 and the 60th MXG deputy commander from 2014 to 2015. Hammerschmidt’s recent assignments include serving as a student at the Naval War College, Newport, Rhode Island, and as the Division Chief of the Mobility Aircraft Division, Scott AFB, Illinois. This change of command marks the third time Hammerschmidt has succeeded Scott in command.



“My vision for this group is simple: safe, effective and efficient aerial port and maintenance operations in support of the 60th Air Mobility Wing, AMC, our nation and our allies,” said Hammerschmidt. “We have an enormous responsibility. We have 50 percent of the Air Force’s active-duty C-5 fleet, 50 percent of the KC-10 fleet, the busiest C-17 unit in AMC, the largest port on the West Coast, and the only three (mission data series) maintenance squadron in AMC. It is a huge responsibility and our country is counting on us to do it right - safely, effectively and efficiently. Our focus is simple: maximize training opportunities with an offensive mindset and take the fight to the jets approach each and every day.”