1st Special Forces Group (Airborne) SOF Integration

Green Berets have a vast amount of knowledge and experience on and off the battlefield. Because of their mission set they are able to think outside the box and operate in a way that most conventional units cannot. Special Forces, have a broader mission set other than just direct action that include unconventional warfare, special reconnaissance, counter-terrorism, humanitarian assistance, and peacekeeping. They have been through years of rigorous training to be experts in these missions. One could imagine the impact they can have while working side by side with a conventional Army unit. Private 1st Class Brennan Stubb, an infantryman assigned to C Company, 3rd Infantry Regiment, 2nd Battalion, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, said working with Special Forces “make us more prepared, and it changes things up from conventional Army training to get a different perspective.” The 2nd Infantry Divison soldiers received advanced medical training in first aid and self-aid and were shown better techniques to put the injured on litters and the use of a sked (a stretcher that can be drug on the ground) that will help them in future training and deployed environments. It is important for Special Forces to train their conventional counterparts in the unconventional techniques that they go by so they can better understand each other on the battlefield, according to Stubb.



The conventional units show their support to Special Forces by providing them with support from the ground and air. During this training exercise Green Berets were supported by soldiers in Strykers from 2-2 SBCT as they drove around in their all-terrain vehicles conducting their operations throughout YTC. Having the ability to go out to YTC and conduct operations together has a huge advantage for both units. While speaking with Scott a team leader with 1st SFG (A) said, “It’s a good training venue for both organizations and because we both use it, it makes sense that we co-utilize the same area.” According to Scott YTC has all the good qualities of going to either Joint Readiness Training Center in Louisiana or National Training Center in California without the long travel that also resembles the type of environment that they might encounter overseas makes the training that they do that much more effective. Both units can accomplish the training they need all while saving time and money as they can convoy out to YTC in their Strykers or be bused out. Working side by side with the soldiers from 2-2 gives them experience that can carry over during a deployment either to the Pacific Region or Southeast Asia. “They have a better idea of how we are organized and what our mission is and specifically in a deployed environment there’s so many lessons learned, command relationships, who’s responsible for what, how to battle track each other and how to communicate very basic things that can have a big impact down range,” said Scott.

Date Taken: 06.17.2017 Date Posted: 06.27.2017 Location: YAKIMA TRAINING CENTER, WA, US