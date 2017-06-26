NAVOCEANO Traces its Roots on World Hydrography Day 2017

Photo By Rebecca Eckhoff | During a celebration of World Hydrography Day on June 26, 2017, the Naval...... read more read more Photo By Rebecca Eckhoff | During a celebration of World Hydrography Day on June 26, 2017, the Naval Oceanographic Office displayed hydrographic survey equipment from years past in the command’s lobby for attendees to view. U.S. Navy photo released/by Rebecca Burke Eckhoff. see less | View Image Page

STENNIS SPACE CENTER, Miss.— The Naval Oceanographic Office (NAVOCEANO), once known as the U.S. Navy Hydrographic Office, honored its heritage and the importance of its mission by celebrating World Hydrography Day on June 26 at Stennis Space Center (SSC), home of the world’s largest concentration of hydrographers and oceanographers.

Attendees of the event were invited to view and board hydrographic survey vessels while subject matter experts provided brief explanations of the newest survey equipment as well as hydrographic survey artifacts housed in NAVOCEANO’s on-site oceanographic library. Additionally, NAVOCEANO Commanding Officer Capt. Greg Ireton was joined by Hydrographer of the Navy and Commander, Naval Meteorology and Oceanography Command Rear. Adm. Tim Gallaudet, and Fleet Survey Team Commanding Officer Cmdr. J.P. Garstka for a cake cutting ceremony.

World “Hydro” Day 2017 marked the 96th anniversary of the establishment of the International Hydrographic Organization, which sets the standard for hydrographic surveying to support the production of safety of navigation products. During NAVOCEANO’s event, Gallaudet explained the importance of hydrography, the science of surveying and charting bodies of water, and the hydrographic surveys conducted under his command.

“It’s hard to believe that only five percent of the volume of the world’s oceans has been explored and only 20 percent of the world’s sea floor has been mapped to modern standards,” said Gallaudet. “There is so much we still don’t know, but we’re broadening our knowledge of the oceans and increasing the safety of navigation with every hydrographic survey conducted by the Sailors and civilians in our community.”

In 1866, the mission of the newly established U.S. Navy Hydrographic Office was defined as “the improvement of the means for navigating safely the vessels of the Navy and of the mercantile marine by providing…nautical charts, sailing directions, navigators, and manuals of instructions for the use of all vessels of the United States, and for the benefit and use of navigators generally.” More than 150 years later, hydrography remains at the heart of NAVOCEANO’s mission. The command uses a variety of platforms – from a fleet of six T-AGS 60 Class survey ships to autonomous underwater vehicles and a refurbished DC-3 aircraft – to conduct hydrographic surveys around the world every year.

NAVOCEANO’s Hydrographic Department supports the Navy warfighter by providing strategic, tactical and specialized hydrographic projects in support of surface and subsurface navigation. The department produces safety of navigation charting products in partnership with the National Geospatial Intelligence Agency and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Charting products may also be released directly to the fleet for immediate military purposes.

NAVOCEANO’s subordinate command, Fleet Survey Team, deploys globally to conduct hydrographic surveys and related environmental assessments to enable safe and effective maritime navigation and access to the littorals for naval and joint forces.

NAVOCEANO, comprised of approximately 800 military, civilian, and contractor personnel, uses a variety of platforms including ships, aircraft, satellite sensors, buoys, and unmanned underwater vehicles to collect oceanographic and hydrographic data from the world's oceans.