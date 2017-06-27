Air Mobility Command to conduct exercise Mobility Guardian

Joint Base Lewis-McChord and Fairchild Air Force Base, along with the state’s McAllister Field, Yakima Training Center and Moses Lake areas, provide ideal locations to train U.S. and international mobility air forces. More than 3,000 military personnel are expected to participate, including members of the U.S. Air Force, Air Force Reserve, Air National Guard, sister services and 25 international partners.



The exercise is expected to be the most realistic real-world, scenario-driven exercise the command has ever undertaken, with a significant portion focused on integrating with joint and international partners. Mobility Guardian was designed to allow forces to “train like they fight,” by developing and improving techniques and procedures that enhance operations and improve interoperability.



Each of AMC’s core competencies will be tested during the exercise as members conduct airlift, air refueling, aeromedical evacuation and mobility support operations. Exercise scenarios will include joint forcible entry and airfield seizure, a joint mission between Air Force airdrop crews and Army Airborne units, contingency response and humanitarian relief operations.



Exercise Mobility Guardian evolved from the need to sharpen skills of mobility crews to meet current and future demands of combatant commanders. It replaces the AMC Rodeo competition last held in 2011, and shifts the focus from a competition to the readiness required in today’s environment.



Air Mobility Command is the air component of U.S. Transportation Command, with the mission of executing Rapid Global Mobility and enabling Global Reach – the ability to respond anywhere in the world in a matter of hours. AMC is comprised of nearly 49,000 active duty members and DOD civilians, 42,000 Air Reserve Component military members and 35,000 Air National Guard members. The command operates the C-5 Galaxy, KC-10 Extender, C-17 Globemaster III, C-130 Hercules, C-130J Super Hercules and KC-135 Stratotanker. Operational support aircraft are the VC-25 (Air Force One), C-20, C-21, C-32, C-37, and C-40.



For more information about Exercise Mobility Guardian, contact Air Mobility Command Public Affairs at (618) 229-7865.

