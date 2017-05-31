AF selects 50 physician assistant training program candidates

The IPAP mission is to educate and train physician assistants for the uniformed services. The 29-month program is open to enlisted, officers and U.S. Air Force Academy and Reserve Officer Training Corps cadets.



“Our graduates are commissioned into the officer corps and take their place beside other military health care professionals in providing medical services to active-duty military personnel, their dependents and retirees,” said Michelle Cardassi, Air Force Personnel Center Biomedical Sciences Corps education manager.



The military services combined their various physician assistant programs to form the IPAP in 1996 at the Army Medical Department Center and School on Fort Sam Houston. The program includes 16 months of academic training followed by 13 months of “clerkship” at a military medical facility.



“Graduates of the program also earn a Master of Physician Assistant Studies degree from their affiliated university,” Cardassi said.



Airmen selected for this year’s program include three officers, two cadets, 40 enlisted Airmen and five alternates. The names below are listed by grade for each class start date.



August 2017 IPAP students include:

1st Lt. Jonathan Fonbuena

1st Lt. Nathaniel Mack

1st Lt. Ashley Webb

Cadet Chase Cannon

Cadet Cindy Yie

Master Sgt. Rolando Smythe

Tech. Sgt. Erin Beaver

Staff Sgt. Mary Berry

Staff Sgt. Brittany Wheat



December 2017 IPAP students include:

Master Sgt. Jonathan Courtright

Master Sgt. Maren Smith

Tech. Sgt. Steven Hilton

Tech. Sgt. Taylor Hydrick

Tech. Sgt. Michael Mondelli

Tech. Sgt. Douglas Ryan

Tech. Sgt. Brian Silva

Tech. Sgt. Rachel Washburn

Staff Sgt. Lynette Brown

Staff Sgt. Rowland Coyle

Staff Sgt. Ashley Jensen

Staff Sgt. Ray Kyle

Staff Sgt. Max Lindgren

Staff Sgt. Jessica Rumsley

Staff Sgt. Meagan Tavares

Senior Airman Jamie Miller



April 2018 IPAP students include:

Master Sgt. Mindy Howard

Master Sgt. Robert Perryman

Tech. Sgt. Elizabeth Brunson

Tech. Sgt. Kayla Miller

Tech. Sgt. Daniel Perales

Staff Sgt. Luke Bates

Staff Sgt. Dustin Bennett

Staff Sgt. Gloria Calvillo

Staff Sgt. Kylie Hamilton

Staff Sgt. Karen Leal

Staff Sgt. Michael Litherland

Staff Sgt. Mellissa Taylor

Senior Airman Adrianne Amituanai

Senior Airman Ifeyinwa Anene

Senior Airman Melissa Baker

Senior Airman Bradley Burkey

Senior Airman Jeffery Lerma



August 2018 IPAP students include:

Master Sgt. Andrew Tishim

Tech. Sgt. Emmerson Galupo

Tech. Sgt. Andres Paredes

Tech. Sgt. Bechara Rahbani

Staff Sgt. Tyrone Bills

Staff Sgt. Whitney Galloway

Staff Sgt. Franko Salazar

Staff Sgt. Megan Weiler



More information about Air Force medical commissioning opportunities is available to common access card holders at the Air Force Medical Service Knowledge Exchange website or publicly on Air Force.com.



Additional information about eligibility criteria, process and other specifics can be found on myPers. Select “Any” from the dropdown menu and search “IPAP.”



For more information about Air Force personnel programs, go to myPers. Individuals who do not have a myPers account can request one by following these instructions.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.31.2017 Date Posted: 06.27.2017 16:34 Story ID: 239387 Location: US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AF selects 50 physician assistant training program candidates, by Kat Bailey, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.