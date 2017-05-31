AF selects 50 physician assistant training program candidates

The IPAP mission is to educate and train physician assistants for the uniformed services. The 29-month program is open to enlisted, officers and U.S. Air Force Academy and Reserve Officer Training Corps cadets.
“Our graduates are commissioned into the officer corps and take their place beside other military health care professionals in providing medical services to active-duty military personnel, their dependents and retirees,” said Michelle Cardassi, Air Force Personnel Center Biomedical Sciences Corps education manager.
The military services combined their various physician assistant programs to form the IPAP in 1996 at the Army Medical Department Center and School on Fort Sam Houston. The program includes 16 months of academic training followed by 13 months of “clerkship” at a military medical facility.
“Graduates of the program also earn a Master of Physician Assistant Studies degree from their affiliated university,” Cardassi said.
Airmen selected for this year’s program include three officers, two cadets, 40 enlisted Airmen and five alternates. The names below are listed by grade for each class start date.
August 2017 IPAP students include:
1st Lt. Jonathan Fonbuena
1st Lt. Nathaniel Mack
1st Lt. Ashley Webb
Cadet Chase Cannon
Cadet Cindy Yie
Master Sgt. Rolando Smythe
Tech. Sgt. Erin Beaver
Staff Sgt. Mary Berry
Staff Sgt. Brittany Wheat
December 2017 IPAP students include:
Master Sgt. Jonathan Courtright
Master Sgt. Maren Smith
Tech. Sgt. Steven Hilton
Tech. Sgt. Taylor Hydrick
Tech. Sgt. Michael Mondelli
Tech. Sgt. Douglas Ryan
Tech. Sgt. Brian Silva
Tech. Sgt. Rachel Washburn
Staff Sgt. Lynette Brown
Staff Sgt. Rowland Coyle
Staff Sgt. Ashley Jensen
Staff Sgt. Ray Kyle
Staff Sgt. Max Lindgren
Staff Sgt. Jessica Rumsley
Staff Sgt. Meagan Tavares
Senior Airman Jamie Miller
April 2018 IPAP students include:
Master Sgt. Mindy Howard
Master Sgt. Robert Perryman
Tech. Sgt. Elizabeth Brunson
Tech. Sgt. Kayla Miller
Tech. Sgt. Daniel Perales
Staff Sgt. Luke Bates
Staff Sgt. Dustin Bennett
Staff Sgt. Gloria Calvillo
Staff Sgt. Kylie Hamilton
Staff Sgt. Karen Leal
Staff Sgt. Michael Litherland
Staff Sgt. Mellissa Taylor
Senior Airman Adrianne Amituanai
Senior Airman Ifeyinwa Anene
Senior Airman Melissa Baker
Senior Airman Bradley Burkey
Senior Airman Jeffery Lerma
August 2018 IPAP students include:
Master Sgt. Andrew Tishim
Tech. Sgt. Emmerson Galupo
Tech. Sgt. Andres Paredes
Tech. Sgt. Bechara Rahbani
Staff Sgt. Tyrone Bills
Staff Sgt. Whitney Galloway
Staff Sgt. Franko Salazar
Staff Sgt. Megan Weiler
More information about Air Force medical commissioning opportunities is available to common access card holders at the Air Force Medical Service Knowledge Exchange website or publicly on Air Force.com.
Additional information about eligibility criteria, process and other specifics can be found on myPers. Select “Any” from the dropdown menu and search “IPAP.”
For more information about Air Force personnel programs, go to myPers. Individuals who do not have a myPers account can request one by following these instructions.
This work, AF selects 50 physician assistant training program candidates, by Kat Bailey, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
