    AF selects 50 physician assistant training program candidates

    UNITED STATES

    05.31.2017

    Story by Kat Bailey 

    Air Force Personnel Center

    The IPAP mission is to educate and train physician assistants for the uniformed services. The 29-month program is open to enlisted, officers and U.S. Air Force Academy and Reserve Officer Training Corps cadets.

    “Our graduates are commissioned into the officer corps and take their place beside other military health care professionals in providing medical services to active-duty military personnel, their dependents and retirees,” said Michelle Cardassi, Air Force Personnel Center Biomedical Sciences Corps education manager.

    The military services combined their various physician assistant programs to form the IPAP in 1996 at the Army Medical Department Center and School on Fort Sam Houston. The program includes 16 months of academic training followed by 13 months of “clerkship” at a military medical facility.

    “Graduates of the program also earn a Master of Physician Assistant Studies degree from their affiliated university,” Cardassi said.

    Airmen selected for this year’s program include three officers, two cadets, 40 enlisted Airmen and five alternates. The names below are listed by grade for each class start date.

    August 2017 IPAP students include:
    1st Lt. Jonathan Fonbuena
    1st Lt. Nathaniel Mack
    1st Lt. Ashley Webb
    Cadet Chase Cannon
    Cadet Cindy Yie
    Master Sgt. Rolando Smythe
    Tech. Sgt. Erin Beaver
    Staff Sgt. Mary Berry
    Staff Sgt. Brittany Wheat

    December 2017 IPAP students include:
    Master Sgt. Jonathan Courtright
    Master Sgt. Maren Smith
    Tech. Sgt. Steven Hilton
    Tech. Sgt. Taylor Hydrick
    Tech. Sgt. Michael Mondelli
    Tech. Sgt. Douglas Ryan
    Tech. Sgt. Brian Silva
    Tech. Sgt. Rachel Washburn
    Staff Sgt. Lynette Brown
    Staff Sgt. Rowland Coyle
    Staff Sgt. Ashley Jensen
    Staff Sgt. Ray Kyle
    Staff Sgt. Max Lindgren
    Staff Sgt. Jessica Rumsley
    Staff Sgt. Meagan Tavares
    Senior Airman Jamie Miller

    April 2018 IPAP students include:
    Master Sgt. Mindy Howard
    Master Sgt. Robert Perryman
    Tech. Sgt. Elizabeth Brunson
    Tech. Sgt. Kayla Miller
    Tech. Sgt. Daniel Perales
    Staff Sgt. Luke Bates
    Staff Sgt. Dustin Bennett
    Staff Sgt. Gloria Calvillo
    Staff Sgt. Kylie Hamilton
    Staff Sgt. Karen Leal
    Staff Sgt. Michael Litherland
    Staff Sgt. Mellissa Taylor
    Senior Airman Adrianne Amituanai
    Senior Airman Ifeyinwa Anene
    Senior Airman Melissa Baker
    Senior Airman Bradley Burkey
    Senior Airman Jeffery Lerma

    August 2018 IPAP students include:
    Master Sgt. Andrew Tishim
    Tech. Sgt. Emmerson Galupo
    Tech. Sgt. Andres Paredes
    Tech. Sgt. Bechara Rahbani
    Staff Sgt. Tyrone Bills
    Staff Sgt. Whitney Galloway
    Staff Sgt. Franko Salazar
    Staff Sgt. Megan Weiler

    More information about Air Force medical commissioning opportunities is available to common access card holders at the Air Force Medical Service Knowledge Exchange website or publicly on Air Force.com.

    Additional information about eligibility criteria, process and other specifics can be found on myPers. Select “Any” from the dropdown menu and search “IPAP.”

    For more information about Air Force personnel programs, go to myPers. Individuals who do not have a myPers account can request one by following these instructions.
    – 30 –

