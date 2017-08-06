(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    ‘Forged in Fire’ shares capabilities, builds relationship with RTARF

    'Forged in Fire' shares capabilities, builds relationship with RTARF

    UNITED STATES

    06.08.2017

    Story by Staff Sgt. Taresha Hill 

    8th Military Police Brigade

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, Hawaii - Explosive Ordnance Disposal and Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear subject matter experts with the 303rd Ordnance Disposal Battalion (EOD), “Forged in Fire”, 8th Military Police Brigade, 8th Theater Sustainment Command hosted a subject matter expert exchange with the Royal Thai Armed Forces (RTARF) June 8, at Area-X, here.

    SMEEs are valuable training opportunities between U.S. and foreign Allied nations who exchange and improve upon different military tactics, techniques and procedures (TTP), while also building a foundation of a mutually beneficial professional relationship. For the Soldiers of 303rd OD Bn. (EOD), hosting SMEEs have become an integral part of the many joint exercises the battalion participates in throughout the U.S Pacific Command area of operations.

    “The combined training allows our relationships to improve and the opportunity for our Allied partners to understand that we are here if they need us,” said Staff Sgt. Shamal McCoy, a platoon sergeant with 71st Chem. Co.

    McCoy stressed the importance of the SMEEs and added, “We have to be ready to respond to any CBRN threat and that includes helping our military partners all across the Pacific area of operations.”

    The people of the United States and Thailand have been friends for two centuries. Events like this help both armies to advance security for people in both our countries, the region, and beyond.

    In addition to sharing its capabilities during the SMEE with RTARF, the battalion also seized the opportunity to showcase its unique interoperability between its EOD and CBRN experts.

    “Having that EOD subject matter expertise is a wonderful asset to our unit,” said 1st Lt. Jordan Shock, a platoon leader with 71st Chem. Co. “You never know what you are walking into, so having the EOD resources at our disposal and vice versa allows us to accomplish our mission a lot safer.”

    After the battalion concluded the SMEE with the RTARF, Battalion Commander Lt. Col. Shawn Kadlec, expressed his interest in continuing to build upon the relationship.

    “We thoroughly enjoy our training opportunities in Thailand and it would be a privilege to conduct future training with them,” said Kadlec.

