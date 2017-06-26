Prepared for Anything: The 120th RSG Brushes up on Soldiering Skills

Photo By Spc. Jarod Dye | Soldiers from the 120th Regional Support Group trained this week in executing warrior...... read more read more Photo By Spc. Jarod Dye | Soldiers from the 120th Regional Support Group trained this week in executing warrior tasks and battle drills at Plymouth Training Site in Plymouth, Maine. This training is a refresher course to keep soldiers battle ready and prepared for any task that may face them in a combat zone. “It’s important for everyone to do Army warrior tasks regardless of their MOS or unit, because you’ll never know what type of situation you’ll find yourself in.” said Sgt. 1st Class Nate McCray, the assistant operations noncommissioned officer for the 120th RSG. see less | View Image Page

Soldiers from the 120th Regional Support Group conducted training this week at Plymouth Training Site in Plymouth, Maine.

The Soldiers practiced skills they would use when moving in a field environment and coming into contact with enemy combatants. These skills are called Army warrior tasks and battle drills.

These warrior tasks and battle drills consist of a very decisive and organized sequence of actions that are designed to avoid danger for U.S Soldiers and stifle any enemy attacks as efficiently as possible.

“Right now we’re practicing movement as a squad and movement as a team,” said Spc. Randon Kelly, a military intelligence analyst with the 120th RSG.

Soldiers were divided into three squads so they could work on their skills in a more intimate training environment.

“These are perishable skills, you either use them or you lose them,” said Kelly. “It’s always good to brush up on the fundamentals.”

“There’s a wide range of warrior tasks and battle drills they have to complete,” said Sgt. 1st Class Nate McCray, the assistant operations noncommissioned officer for the 120th RSG and also an instructor for the day. “Some of those include escalation of force, individual movement techniques, negotiating obstacles, moving in an urban environment, and battle drills such as actions on contact.”

The 120th is unique because it is not a unit, but rather a regional support group. Therefore, most of the Soldiers have a different military occupationally specialty (MOS). The support group provides training facilitation, command, and control for various Maine Army National Guard units under its echelon.

“It’s important for everyone to do Army warrior tasks regardless of their MOS or unit, because you’ll never know what type of situation you’ll find yourself in.” said McCray

The Soldiers trained all day and concluded with a lane which simulated real contact with an enemy force and simulated real force by using blanks in their weapons, smoke grenades, and fake fragmentary grenades.

“We tried to make the training as realistic as possible,” said McCray. “They’ll have to actually exercise reacting to enemy contact and making decisions on how to eliminate the threat.”

The training site is a large area with a diverse landscape. It holds wooded and cleared areas including hilly regions and lowlands.

“It’s a good location, pretty austere. It allows for woodland and urban training environments,” said McCray. “You can do a lot of different things and train on a lot of operating environments.”

McCray is an 11B, infantryman by trade and also an Army Ranger. He expressed how teaching these classes is beneficial even to himself.

“It’s good to get back out here to instruct some of this stuff, it’s a good refresher for myself as well to make sure that I’m staying proficient on those warrior tasks and battle drills.”

Cold winter months make field training hard for most units that do long outdoor events so these units take full advantage of the summer months.

“Our Soldiers need to stay relevant,” said Col. Bryan Ouellette, commander of the 120th RSG. “They are brigade level so they really need to do their MOS tasks which we’ve been able to practice those this fall and winter. Now we are moving into our tactical drills to bring up their skills on the basic soldiering level.”

The training was very tiring and long due to its physical nature, however the weather was mild and sunny which the Soldiers resolved was great training weather.

“Most of the Soldiers here are staying really motivated,” said McCray. “Everybody is taking the training seriously and putting a lot of effort into it.”