NHCL Officially now Medical Center

Continuing a legacy of excellence in warfighter readiness, Naval Hospital Camp Lejeune was renamed as Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune, June 27, 2017. First announced by Navy Surgeon General, Vice Admiral C. Forrest Faison III, this makes NMC Camp Lejeune the Navy’s fourth medical center, and the only medical center located on a Marine Corps installation.



Joined by Navy Medicine East Chief of Staff, Captain Cynthia Gantt, local officials from the Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce, Coastal Carolina Community College, Onslow Memorial Hospital, and former Commanding Officers of the hospital, Captain Jim Hancock and staff marked the milestone in Camp Lejeune’s history with a ceremonial ribbon cutting and cake cutting.



“We are humbled and honored to receive this recognition,” Captain Jim Hancock, commanding officer of Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune remarked. “Being a medical center sends a clear message to our warfighters, our staff and the public that this dedicated institution stands ready to fulfill our role in protecting our great nation, and our fighting men and women.”



Originally built in 1983, the current hospital has grown significantly over the last decade adding new services such as operating the Navy’s only Level II Special Care Nursery capable of caring for infants born as early as 32 weeks. Other recent additions include a sleep lab, specialty surgical care, virtual colonoscopy and CT Angiography, Maternal Fetal Medicine clinic, Palliative Care support, and expanded emergency care.



NMC Camp Lejeune is also active in training the Navy’s next generation of medical professionals with a robust Family Medicine Residency program supporting 27 residents, and is the largest rotation program for Duke University’s CRNA students. Additionally, NMCCL is the principal teaching site for six medical schools, including the Uniformed Services University of Health Sciences, and hosts orthopedic residents and Occupational and Therapy students from East Carolina University.



NMC Camp Lejeune offers integrated, aligned and unprecedented medical support for the 60,000 Marines and Sailors of II Marine Expeditionary Force, Marine Special Operations Command, as well as the 170,000 eligible family members and veterans. Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune is committed to our Navy and Marine Corps team and the Eastern North Carolina community with the capability and capacity to treat higher acuity patients, significantly enhancing Navy medicine’s readiness mission while ensuring we remain the medical center of choice for those we serve.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.27.2017 Date Posted: 06.27.2017 13:49 Story ID: 239363 Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US