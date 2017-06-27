CIWT Announces Civilians of the Quarter

Center for Information Warfare Training (CIWT) announced its 2017 first quarter Civilians of the Quarter (CoQ) and Civilian Instructor of the Quarter (CIoQ), June 27.



CIWT selected Danny Blessing, an information technology specialist from its training support services directorate, as senior-grade CoQ; Cynthia Flowers, an analyst from its financial management directorate, as its mid-grade CoQ; and Edward Omietanski, course supervisor for the Journeyman Communications Course (JCC) at Information Warfare Training Command (IWTC) Virginia Beach, as its CIoQ.



“Our nominees’ accomplishments were so outstanding that the board had to meet on more than one occasion before forwarding their final recommendation,” said CIWT’s Executive Director John Jones. “Only the finest of margins determined the overall selectees, so all nominees should be justifiably proud of their achievements and recognition in being nominated for this highly competitive honor.”



Blessing performed technical on-site support and troubleshooting on numerous systems throughout the CIWT domain. He also led the assembly and operational testing of the first Ship Signal Exploitation Equipment Increment E Antenna Maintenance laboratory course of instruction at IWTC Corry Station. He evaluated course documentation and maintenance requirements to provide proper test equipment, ensuring the curriculum was ready for training.



Additionally, Blessing coordinated the procurement, manufacture, installation and testing of the IWTC Corry Station cryptologic technician (maintenance) “A” school classroom and lab relocation and modernization. His efforts ensured students were provided with the most up-to-date training equipment available.



In the last quarter, Flowers served as CIWT’s primary Standard Labor Data Collection and Distribution Application (SLDCADA) administrator. She provided periodic reports to leadership which assisted their decisions regarding civilian pay and time off awards. She conducted individual and refresher training, and provided on-the-spot technical assistance for handling SLDCADA data. Flowers also serves as the civilian labor projections analyst and tracks and manages civilian labor estimates for 255 employees.



“Being selected as CoQ came as a complete surprise, and I want to thank the board for selecting me,” said Flowers. “I have only been here for a short time, but it is nice to be recognized for my efforts. I am looking forward to working with the staff and Sailors at CIWT in the years ahead.”



Omietanski managed and supervised the instruction of four JCCs. In the last quarter, he led eight of his instructors through more than 40 hours of training. His efforts resulted in the qualification of two new course instructors. He provided 203 hours of training to 48 students during two courses which resulted in a 100 percent graduation rate.



“It is a great honor to be recognized by my peers for my accomplishments as an instructor,” said Omietanski. “To share my knowledge, skills and experiences with my students is a reward in itself. I could not ask for any better job and highly appreciate my selection.”



Center for Information Warfare Training delivers trained information warfare professionals to the Navy and joint services, enabling optimal performance of information warfare across the full spectrum of military operations.



For more news from Center for Information Warfare Training enterprise, visit http://www.navy.mil/local/cid/, http://www.netc.navy.mil/centers/ciwt/, http://www.facebook.com/NavyCIWT, or http://www.twitter.com/NavyCIWT.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.27.2017 Date Posted: 06.27.2017 14:40 Story ID: 239355 Location: PENSACOLA, FL, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CIWT Announces Civilians of the Quarter, by PO2 Taylor Jackson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.