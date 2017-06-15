841st Transportation Battalion conducts MRAP on-loading Operation

Courtesy Photo | Civilians and U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 841st Transportation Battalion...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Civilians and U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 841st Transportation Battalion on-load Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected vehicles onto the Liberty Maritime Corporation’s ship Liberty Passion at Joint Base Charleston, S.C., June 15, 2017. Members from the 841st Transportation Battalion staged, processed and configured the equipment in support of Marine Corps pre-positioning and staging across Europe and Asia. The 841st Transportation Battalion conducts surface distribution and port clearance operations in support of Geographic Combatant Commanders and deployment readiness. (U.S. Navy Photo by Ensign Rob Donnelly/Released) see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, S.C. -- The 841st Transportation Battalion participated in a mobility exercise where they loaded more than 200 pieces of equipment onto the Liberty Maritime Corporation’s ship Liberty Passion here, June 16, 2017. The bulk of the shipment included mine-resistant ambush protected vehicle, better known as the MRAP. The purpose of this prepositioned, stock, pool equipment is to support the U.S. Marine Corps throughout Europe and Asia.



The ship was loaded by contractors and a handful of enlisted personnel from the 841st TB and potentially could have taken all day.



“It all depends on how many we have and what type of items we have,” said U.S. Army Sgt. Lekisha Montgomery, 841st TB. “If we have 100 pieces, they can come on and it will take about four hours. It depends on the manpower that transports it as well.”



The Liberty Passion was built in 2016 and holds more than 165,000 square feet of useful military deck space. In addition to military vehicles, the ship is also responsible for transporting service members’ vehicles.



“We loaded over 200 pieces of support equipment today” said U.S. Navy Lt. Brenton Breed, 841st TB operations officer.



Breed illustrated the operational impact that the battalion has on the military. “The 841st is a unit that is a part of the U.S. Transportation Command and Surface Deployment and Distribution Command that moves units forward from the continental US to outside the continental U.S.”



The 841st TB is an active duty unit that is augmented by army reserves. At any given time they will have a joint forces team comprised of approximately 10 full-time active duty components and 20 Army reservists. These service members are complemented by a large number of civilians.



Breed also characterized the day-to-day operations of the battalion as well as the training opportunities that they offer to the other Army units in the area.



“We’re scheduling and getting ready for the next movement—tracking pieces moving from various locations and working the logistics of moving equipment around,” said Breed. “We also do port clearance documentation for units coming from Fort Bragg, N.C. or Fort Stewart, Ga. We’ll offer leadership professional development training that teaches other units what the 841st does and how we operate.”



The battalion conducts this training so units are aware of the support they provide if they ever need it. The operations of the 841st TB highlight the joint force impact at JB Charleston, helping numerous missions around the globe get critical supplies and equipment.