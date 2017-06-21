(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    ANGLICO conducts call-for-fire training

    ANGLICO conducts call-for-fire training

    Photo By Lance Cpl. Damarko Bones | Pfc. Alexander Sapp fires a M821 mortar round during a training event at Camp Lejeune,...... read more read more

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    06.21.2017

    Story by Lance Cpl. Damarko Bones 

    II Marine Expeditionary Force

    Marines with 2nd Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company took to an observation post to conduct call-for-fire missions with the help of artillery Marines from 2nd Battalion, 10th Marine Regiment and mortar Marines 1st Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment during a training event at Camp Lejeune, N.C., June 21 – 22.

    The two-day field exercise was held to enable the Marines of ANGLICO to hone in their call-for-fire skills, which are necessary for them to complete missions that they may face while overseas.

    The training, which involved multiple units, was viewed as very useful and essential because it allowed different units to synchronize and facilitate unity of effort.

    “It’s important to work with other units because it enhances our ability to work together inside the whole Marine Corps,” said Staff Sgt. Victor Lopez, a joint terminal attack controller with the unit. “It allowed our guys to get used to working with Marines in the other units and figure out how they operate.”

    During the training exercise, some Marines with ANGLICO increased their expeditionary readiness by learning and performing tasks that their specific military occupational specialty may not require them to know.

    “This training allowed some Marines who aren’t forward observers or radio operators to work in those fields and learn the ropes of them,” Lopez said. “This was important because if we’re ever deployed and those guys get called to a team, they’ll be able to perform those abilities.”

    Upon the completion of this training exercise, some of the Marines in ANGLICO have more trust that their fellow Marines are more able to complete any mission that could be given to them in the future.

    “A lot of the senior non-commissioned officers are taking charge of this [training] and they’re running it how they want,” Lopez said. “Ultimately they’re building confidence in their Marines, both as individuals and as a team.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 06.21.2017
    Date Posted: 06.27.2017 10:28
    Story ID: 239313
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ANGLICO conducts call-for-fire training, by LCpl Damarko Bones, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    mortars
    air
    JTAC
    gunfire
    naval
    ANGLICO
    Marines
    training
    artillery
    2nd marine division
    2/10
    air naval gunfire liaison company
    jtacs 1/6

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Printable Version

    • LEAVE A COMMENT