ANGLICO conducts call-for-fire training

Photo By Lance Cpl. Damarko Bones | Pfc. Alexander Sapp fires a M821 mortar round during a training event at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, June 21, 2017. The two-day field exercise was held to enable the Marines of 2nd Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company to hone in the call-for-fire skills which are necessary for them to complete missions that they may face while overseas. Sapp is a mortarman with 1st Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Damarko Bones)

Marines with 2nd Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company took to an observation post to conduct call-for-fire missions with the help of artillery Marines from 2nd Battalion, 10th Marine Regiment and mortar Marines 1st Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment during a training event at Camp Lejeune, N.C., June 21 – 22.



The two-day field exercise was held to enable the Marines of ANGLICO to hone in their call-for-fire skills, which are necessary for them to complete missions that they may face while overseas.



The training, which involved multiple units, was viewed as very useful and essential because it allowed different units to synchronize and facilitate unity of effort.



“It’s important to work with other units because it enhances our ability to work together inside the whole Marine Corps,” said Staff Sgt. Victor Lopez, a joint terminal attack controller with the unit. “It allowed our guys to get used to working with Marines in the other units and figure out how they operate.”



During the training exercise, some Marines with ANGLICO increased their expeditionary readiness by learning and performing tasks that their specific military occupational specialty may not require them to know.



“This training allowed some Marines who aren’t forward observers or radio operators to work in those fields and learn the ropes of them,” Lopez said. “This was important because if we’re ever deployed and those guys get called to a team, they’ll be able to perform those abilities.”



Upon the completion of this training exercise, some of the Marines in ANGLICO have more trust that their fellow Marines are more able to complete any mission that could be given to them in the future.



“A lot of the senior non-commissioned officers are taking charge of this [training] and they’re running it how they want,” Lopez said. “Ultimately they’re building confidence in their Marines, both as individuals and as a team.