    ROCK SOLID WARRIOR: Staff Sgt. Marc Ferguson

    ROCK SOLID WARRIOR: Staff Sgt. Marc Ferguson

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    06.26.2017

    Story by Tech. Sgt. Jonathan Hehnly 

    386th Air Expeditionary Wing

    SOUTHWEST ASIA- This week's Rock Solid Warrior is Staff Sgt. Marc Ferguson, the Command Support Staff Administrator with the 386th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron, deployed from Homestead Air Reserve Base, Fla. The Rock Solid Warrior program is a way to recognize and spotlight the Airmen of the 386th Air Expeditionary Wing for their positive impact and commitment to the mission.

