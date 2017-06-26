(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    F-35B Lightning II arrives in Okinawa

    F-35B Lightning II arrives in Okinawa

    Photo By Lance Cpl. Charles Plouffe | A U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lightning II aircraft with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP BUTLER, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    06.26.2017

    Story by Sgt. Laura Gauna 

    III Marine Expeditionary Force   

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP BUTLER, OKINAWA, Japan --
    Two F-35B Lightning II aircraft, belonging to Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 121, Marine Aircraft Group 12, flew from Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni to Kadena Air Force Base, Okinawa, Japan, June 26, to familiarize the VMFA-121 team with the airfield, marking the first arrival of the aircraft to Okinawa.

    The F-35B represents the future of Marine Corps tactical aviation and incorporates the mission capabilities of the current Marine Corps platforms it is replacing—the AV-8B Harrier, F/A-18 Hornet,—within a single airframe.

    As with current AV-8B and F/A-18 aircraft, the F-35B is planned to visit Kadena Air Base in Okinawa on a transient basis and operate in designated military airspace and ranges in a similar manner as the aircraft they are replacing.

    B-roll and still imagery of the refueling can be downloaded at the III Marine Expeditionary Force DVIDs webpage https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/III-MEF, the III MEF webpage http://www.iiimef.marines.mil/, and the III MEF Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/IIIMEF.

    Media may contact the III Marine Expeditionary Force public affairs office at the provided contact information.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 06.26.2017
    Date Posted: 06.27.2017 04:14
    Story ID: 239271
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP BUTLER, OKINAWA, JP
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, F-35B Lightning II arrives in Okinawa, by Sgt Laura Gauna, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    III Marine Expeditionary Force
    Kadena Air Force Base
    aircraft
    1st Marine Air Wing
    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni
    III MEF
    Marine Aircraft Group 12
    F-35B Lightning II
    VMFA-121
    Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 121

