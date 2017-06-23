(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Soldiers, future Soldiers participate in Mariner’s Army Night

    Soldiers, future Soldiers participate in Mariner’s Army Night

    Photo By Pvt. Ethan Valetski | ) Spc. Dazarian Williams, I Corp’s Soldier of the year, receives recognition and...... read more read more

    SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES

    06.23.2017

    Story by Pvt. Ethan Valetski 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    The ceremony was to celebrate the Army’s 242nd birthday on June 13, and to have 25 future Soldiers take Oath of Enlistment administered by I Corps Commanding General, Lt. Gen. Gary J. Volesky.

    The future Soldiers lined up along the first base and received a standing ovation from both the crowd and the baseball players, after enlisting in the Army.

    Immediately following the Oath of Enlistment was a performance of the Star Spangled Banner by the I Corps 56th Army Band. The I Corp’s Color Guard was also present to hold the colors along the third base line.

    After the fourth inning, Spc. Dazarian Williams, I Corp’s Soldier of the Year, was brought out on a red carpet and recognized both in front of the crowd and on the jumbo-tron.

    “It was a pretty nerve-racking experience,” said Williams. “I never thought I would be in a situation where an entire stadium of people would be focused on me.”

    Williams is currently preparing for Ranger School, and will attend later this year.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 06.23.2017
    Date Posted: 06.26.2017 19:26
    Story ID: 239264
    Location: SEATTLE, WA, US 
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Soldiers, future Soldiers participate in Mariner’s Army Night, by PV2 Ethan Valetski, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    baseball
    Color Guard
    56th Army Band
    I corps
    future soldiers

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Printable Version

    • LEAVE A COMMENT