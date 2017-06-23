Soldiers, future Soldiers participate in Mariner’s Army Night

The ceremony was to celebrate the Army’s 242nd birthday on June 13, and to have 25 future Soldiers take Oath of Enlistment administered by I Corps Commanding General, Lt. Gen. Gary J. Volesky.



The future Soldiers lined up along the first base and received a standing ovation from both the crowd and the baseball players, after enlisting in the Army.



Immediately following the Oath of Enlistment was a performance of the Star Spangled Banner by the I Corps 56th Army Band. The I Corp’s Color Guard was also present to hold the colors along the third base line.



After the fourth inning, Spc. Dazarian Williams, I Corp’s Soldier of the Year, was brought out on a red carpet and recognized both in front of the crowd and on the jumbo-tron.



“It was a pretty nerve-racking experience,” said Williams. “I never thought I would be in a situation where an entire stadium of people would be focused on me.”



Williams is currently preparing for Ranger School, and will attend later this year.

