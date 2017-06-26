Military and Family Support Center Pearl Harbor Holds Hiring Event

The event also gave those in attendance the opportunity to interview with hiring managers from various industries.



Michael Szustak, Transition and Employment Specialist at MFSC, said there are several qualities inherent in service members that help them stand out in the job market, such as discipline, mission focus, leadership, and drive.



“These Sailors and Soldiers and Airmen are bringing years of expertise in their respective fields out into the workforce,” said Szustak. “These men and women and their families have done so much for the country, the least we can do is return the favor and help them make a seamless transition into the civilian world.”



Master Chief Culinary Specialist Adeline Lopes, who attended the event, said events such as these are important to service members because, whether or not you’re intending to separate from the military, you should always keep your options open.



“These events really do make that transition from military to civilian life that much easier,” said Lopes. “It’s a one-stop shop where we can meet with employers, talk to them, put faces with names and make ourselves more than just a resume on a website. I always push my Sailors to attend, especially in transition and even much prior to that.”



Military job seekers could also network and hear personally from service members and other veterans who have made a successful transition into a civilian career. Attendees learned how to create and amend their resumes specifically for federal jobs and use strategies for finding employment after leaving the military.



Szustak said this event goes beyond being just another job fair, in that it’s an actual hiring event, and they will be happening more frequently in the future.



“Service members, veterans, and their spouses can actually register and submit their resumes and get matched with hiring employers,” said Szustak. “It’s important to us to give these people every opportunity that we can provide, and we intend to make these events a more regular occurrence to do just that.”



For information about job fairs near Navy homeports, contact the nearest Fleet and Family Support Center.

