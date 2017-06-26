NH ROTC Graduate Looks Ahead

The University of New Hampshire hosted its first joint-commissioning ceremony May 19, 2017, at the Memorial Union Building in Durham, New Hampshire.



“It’s about attitude, aptitude and opportunity,” said Gen. Lori J. Robinson, commander of the U.S. Northern Command and the North American Aerospace Defense Command.



Robinson’s voice carried across the Granite State Room, reaching 22 future Air Force and Army lieutenants, and their friends and families, who sat quietly before her.



Amongst his fellow ROTC graduates, one soldier sat poised in his seat, dress uniform crisply-pressed and eyes bright, as he listened to Robinson impart wisdom from her more than 36 years of service.



2nd Lt. Taylor J. Mitchell, a native of Manchester, New Hampshire, and graduate of the UNH psychology degree program, would begin his own career as a New Hampshire Army National Guard field artillery officer just minutes later.



Mitchell joined the ROTC program at UNH during the spring semester of 2014.



“I decided to join to learn more about leadership in the army,” said Mitchell.



Prior to pursuing the officer career path, Mitchell enlisted into the NHARNG in November 2012. He trained as a field artillery automated tactical data system specialist and was assigned to the Headquarters and Headquarters Battery of the 197th Field Artillery Brigade.



“The best part about the ROTC program was being able to look at the way the army operates from a new perspective from the enlisted mindset – looking at the why and how certain things are done in certain ways,” said Mitchell. “I think it opened my eyes in regards to everything an officer does as well as gave me a deeper respect for the planning which goes beyond the simple scope of the mission.”



For many cadets, the ROTC program is their first real military experience. Mitchell, like other prior service students, needed to strike a balance between what he knew and what he was learning.



It was important to him, while he pursued his commission, that he maintain the perspective of the enlisted soldiers he would someday be in command of, Mitchell said.



"I think it [ROTC] will help to give a broader sense of how orders affect all from the soldiers at all levels, as well as give a more balanced sense of how to work relationships between enlisted and commissioned individuals," said Mitchell.



Mitchell cited his leadership at the UNH Manchester off-campus program called Wildcat West, Charlie Company as sources of inspiration.



“The most influential I would have to say were Capt. Richard Cobb, a military police officer, and Sgt. 1st Class Nathan Alway, who was in the Special Forces,” said Mitchell. “The professionalism and leadership traits that these two individuals shared helped to develop myself and my peers.”



Still at the beginning of his own career as a field artillery officer, he has reflected on the responsibility he is taking on as a leader.



“I would have to say I am nervous about the entirety of it all, but in a good way,” said Mitchell. “As Sgt. Maj. of the Army Dailey stated in his leadership tips for sergeants major, it’s okay to be nervous because that shows you care; it makes you try harder.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.26.2017 Date Posted: 06.26.2017 15:48 Story ID: 239251 Location: PEASE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, NH, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NH ROTC Graduate Looks Ahead, by SSgt Kayla Rorick, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.