1/6 employs Tactical Decision Kit

In January 2016, Gen. Robert B. Neller, 37th Commandant of the Marine Corps, called for a renewed emphasis to be placed on maneuver warfare doctrine. Abiding by the commandant’s guidance, infantry battalions around the Marine Corps are making slight changes to the way they prepare for battle. One of these changes is the implementation of the Tactical Decision Kit, being used by 1st Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment at Camp Lejeune.

“Reinvigorating a maneuver warfare mindset, and exploiting the competence of the individual Marine, is at the forefront of our bid to make great tactical decision-makers,” said Brig. Gen. Julian D. Alford, Commanding General of the Marine Corps Warfighting Laboratory. “Force-on-force, free-play exercises that pit our small unit leaders against a highly capable opposing will, should be integrated into every field evolution.”

The Marine Corps Rapid Capabilities Office, by the direction of the assistant commandant of the Marine Corps, was tasked to create, integrate, and deploy to all active duty infantry battalions a set of tools for Marines to develop their decision-making abilities, improve decisiveness, build esprit de Corps and breed tactical excellence while not in the field.

The Tactical Decision Kit is one of many initiatives currently being accessed and developed by the MCRCO and one of the first to be rapidly fielded using their process of enhancing the lethality and survivability of the operating forces by identifying a need and responding with a calculated and accurate solution.

“In no way does this replace the feel of actually, physically walking through [the field] but it gives the Marines those repetitions of making decisions and getting their team together back here in garrison to carry out the objective,” said 2nd Lt. John Carroll, the weapons platoon commander for Charlie Company, 1st Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment.

The TDK is a technology package, assembled jointly, by the MCRCO, Marine Corps Systems Command and ONR, using commercial and government software and hardware. Marines and sailors will use the TDK to “fight” in their respective company “Decision Rooms” located in the barracks. Decision rooms provide multiple computer-based training systems: Close Combat Marine, Virtual Battle Space, and Interactive Tactical Decision Game 5.

“When we go to the field, we focus on tactics and never really get to push decision making down to the small unit leader,” said Capt. Joshua Abraham, the company commander of Charlie Company, 1/6. “It can sometimes be very directive, you don’t necessarily see the small unit leader in action until it’s already too late and he’s being evaluated.”

The TDK was developed after collaboration between 2nd Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment and the Office of Naval Research. Over a six month period, they conducted multiple assessments of equipment and Marines’ decision making. Their work created more dynamic planning and training which proved superior to traditional paper tactical decision games and sand table exercises.

The TDK is designed to be a professional workspace for the Marines. Tools provided in the TDK to facilitate this are: Interactive TDG, Virtual Battlespace 3 and augmented reality.

The ITDG system allows the users to create and execute in-depth, customizable tactical decision games that show second and third order effects of decisions, as well as being capable of preparing after action reports, debriefs, or digital Sand Table Exercises, among other uses.

The VBS 3, is a first person shooter that places the Marine in up to squad and platoon-level force-on-force scenarios where he is forced to think tactically, make decisions and communicate to his subordinates as well as his adjacent unit in a complex, competitive environment utilizing a range of supporting assets.

The augmented reality system allows Marines to visualize terrain in order to aid in their mission planning and real time decision making.

“The VBS 3, when used properly, is great. The holographic lens is phenomenal… your ability to walk on terrain in an area before you actually stand on the ground there is invaluable because you can see what the terrain looks like,” said Abraham. “You can see where the enemy can go; you can see where cover and concealment is at prior to stepping on the ground.”

The system is designed to provide Marines tools to enhance rapid decision making, employ a competitive environment to train in that wasn’t previously available, provide hands-on force-on-force training to allow them to operate against a thinking enemy and to improve tactical decisiveness in any environment.

“I’ve been pleasantly surprised. This has been an awesome system with awesome capabilities and gives our Marines a lot more training opportunities back in garrison,” said Carroll. “No way does this replace the field but it allows them to get appropriate feedback from training.”

