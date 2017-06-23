90th MW welcomes new commander, Col. Stacy Huser

Photo By Staff Sgt. Christopher Ruano | Colonel Stacy Huser, 90th Missile Wing commander, renders a salute as the F.E. Warren...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Christopher Ruano | Colonel Stacy Huser, 90th Missile Wing commander, renders a salute as the F.E. Warren Air Force Base honor guard march pass during the 90th MW change of command ceremony pass in review on the Argonne Parade Field at F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyo., June 23, 2017. A formal parade is a long-standing military tradition that began as a way for a newly-assigned commander to inspect their troops. The change of command ceremony signified the transition of command from Col. Stephen Kravitsky to Huser. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher Ruano) see less | View Image Page

Mighty Ninety Airmen gathered in formation June 23 on the Argonne Parade Field to conduct a change of command ceremony here to welcome the 90th Missile Wing's new commander, Col. Stacy Huser.



Huser earned her commission through the Air Force Officer Training School in 1996. She has served as a space and missile officer, senior standardization & evaluation crew commander, chief of emergency war order plans and as an operations group commander. She has also served as an action officer in the Secretary of the Air Force's Legislative Liaison office at the Pentagon in Washington D.C.



"I’m taking command from an amazing leader in Colonel Kravitsky and I’m coming into a wing that has had success after success," Huser said. “It’s a wing made up of men and women who take obvious pride in doing their jobs.”



Huser said she looks forward to continuing to strengthen squadrons and empower every member of the Mighty Ninety because now the time is right – from the highest levels to the most creative Airman.



“Now is the time to take risks, give a voice to every member of this team, implement new ideas, care for families and ourselves, and see what this already amazing wing can do in the coming years and beyond,” said Huser.



Maj. Gen. Anthony Cotton, 20th Air Force commander, presided over the ceremony and spoke about Huser's career thus far and what she will bring to the 90th MW.



"As we say farewell to one accomplished leader, we're fortunate to welcome another," Cotton said. "Col. Stacy Jo Huser is an outstanding officer with proven operations and leadership experience."



Cotton said he is proud to see Huser take command of the 90th MW and continue the great work and forward momentum.